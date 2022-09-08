TRENTON – Two running backs over the 100-yard mark. A quarterback who tosses two touchdown passes in four attempts. Scoring drives that chew up the clock. Special teams play that works on both sides of the ball.
All of these are straight out of North Duplin head football coach Hugh Martin’s playbook for victory.
The Rebels accomplished all of these objectives last Friday during their 35-14 win at Jones Senior.
Yet there were other positives that led to ND’s first win of the season (1-2).
“We executed a lot better offensively than we have and did a good job controlling the clock,” Martin said. “We got some big plays, but we also drove the ball well, moving the chains.”
And let’s not forget about defense as North Duplin allowed a touchdown in the first and second quarters but shut the door on the Trojans in the second half.
D-linemen Oscar Romero, Trashan Ruffin, Rahmear Gates, Caden Turner and Ricky Castro helped the Rebels (1-2) run for 325 yards. Castro played for the first time since suffering a concussion.
“I felt like we had the potential to improve after holding our own up front against Southside, while getting moved around too much against Northside,” Martin said about this club’s first two foes.”They kept working and we’ve seen improvement.
“Their two scores both came on plays where we were out of position and overrunning plays. We were much more physical in the second half against the single wing.”
Martin also praised defensive back Cole Beavers for play in the secondary and offensively.
“He had two key pass breakups and an outstanding tackle in a key situation where is was all up to him,” the coach said.
Eli Morrisey scored ND’s first touchdown and set up its second with a long kickoff return.
Morrisey (25-164) had his third straight 100-yard rushing effort and has 401 yards to date.
The senior’s 3-yard run and Brenden Reyna’s PAT capped a 6-play, 62-yard march that gave ND a 7-0 lead.
But Trojan Zybre James’ 44-yard jaunt at the 5:41 mark tied it up.
Morrisey set the stage for ND’s 13-7 lead with a 66-yard kickoff return took the ball inside the 10, where Khamari Leak punched it into the end zone from 6 yards out. Leak ran for 101 yards on 15 carries.
Two long touchdown marches in the second quarter countered a 68-yard score by Jones Senior’s Gabriel Butler as ND forged its way to a 28-14 halftime lead.
A 12-play, 73-yard push ended with Morrisey hitting pay dirt from the 1 and adding the two-point conversion.
Quarterback Luke Kelly connected with wideout Beavers for a 15-yard TD as the Rebels drove 66 yards in 12 plays for a two-score lead at the extended intermission.
Kelly found Reyna for a 23-yard strike early in the third for his second TD pass. Reyna also ran the ball seven times for 40 yards.
While Kelly was just 2 of 4 for 38 yards, both connections lit up the scoreboard.
“Both of our receivers ran good routes and got separation, and Luke’s throws were on the money,” Martin said. “Really nice plays that were key, and our protection was pretty good.”
Rebels’ Notebook
Both teams were backed up by penalties. ND had eight for 82 yards and Jones Senior seven for 75. ND’s third-quarter score was set up by a hike snapped over the punter’s head.
The Rebels host Lejeune on Friday. The Devilpups (0-3) were blown out 63-6 by power-running Pender on opening night and dusted by unbeaten Lakewood 64-0 last Friday. In between, they were clipped by Spring Creek 28-26.