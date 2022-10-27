...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CALYPSO – There are times when a football team must simply pick itself up, dust off the dirt and work toward the next opponent.
Such is the case for North Duplin and Harrells Christian Academy, which both suffered through lopsided loses last Friday and must regroup for regular season finales as a preparation for the postseason.
Eagles rock Rebels
ND’s six-game winning streak went up in smoke as Rosewood came into H.E. Grubbs Field and took over early during a 45-8 win that will likely give the Carolina 2A Conference title to veteran coach Robert Britt and his Eagles.
Rosewood ran for 443 yards, going in front 23-0 by halftime and 45-0 by the fourth quarter, allowing the clock to run continuously as per the state’s 42-point mercy rule.
Comfortably in control at the intermission – when ND paid homage to its 1972 state championship team – the Rebels fumbled the ball twice early in the third quarter, leading to Rosewood scores.
ND’s lone score came in the fourth when Khamari Leak (12-52) hit pay-dirt after a 7 play, 70-yard drive.
Duplin County’s top rusher, Eli Morrisey (165, 1,314 yards, 18 TDs) had a streak of eight 100-plus-yards games broken as the Eagles’ physical defense limited him to 47 yards on 14 carries.
Still a lot at stake
ND (6-3, 3-1) travels to Hobbton (7-2, 2-1) with sole possession of second place in the CC delivered to the winner, and likely a first-round home playoff game.
The Wildcats wide-open offense features quarterback Cole Weeks (93-147, 1,286 yards, 13 TDs). His favorite targets are Ashawd Wynn (42-642, 6 TDs) and Garret Brett (11-283, 3 TDs).
Senior RB Bobby Dial has run for 1,039 of his team’s 1,286 ground yards and has scored 10 touchdowns.
Hobbton fell to Rosewood 41-13 on Sept. 29 and beat both Lakewood and Union by scores similar to what the Rebels leveled against their CC foes.
Crusaders run
into a buzz-saw
HCA was likewise humbled by a soon-to-be crowned league champ, falling to Ravenscroft 55-6 in Raleigh.
The Ravens (9-1, 3-0) are the top Big East Conference team and played every bit to that level by running up 427 yards of offense, 346 of which came from their ground attack.
HCA (3-6, 1-2) made it interesting early when quarterback Ethan Spell hit Connor Casteen for a 43-yard touchdown to cut the Raven’s lead to 7-6.
But the Ravenscroft offense was only getting started against a young HCA team that lost 16 seniors who were key to reaching the NCISAA 2A finals for two straight seasons.
While no Ravenscroft running back had more than 73 yards, nine runners took turns penetrating the Crusader’s defense.
HCA had just 23 yards of offense following its first-quarter score, with Samir Gibbs chalking up 28 yards on 11 carries.
Clash of the Crusaders
HCA travels to Fayetteville for an encounter with the Trinity Christian Crusaders on Friday.
Trinity (4-4, 1-2) is coming off a three-game losing streak in which it scored just eight points against stern competition – Providence Day (8-1), North Raleigh Christian (7-2) and Forest Hills (9-0).