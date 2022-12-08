HARRELLS – Two basketball teams from North Duplin and the Harrells Christian Academy boys have shot out of the gate and through the net like a 3-pointer off the hands of Steph Curry.
The three squads are a combined 11-0 through early play the past two weeks.
James Kenan’s two teams are just beginning to catch the wind of the season.
East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill have been preoccupied with deep playoff runs in football.
Here’s a recap of early non-conference action.
Crusaders rocking
the gymnasium
Harrells Christian has sprinted to a 5-0 mark behind the play of Antonio McKoy, Dashuan McKoy, Zicareian McNeil, Samir Gibbs and Ethan Spell.
The Crusaders got their fifth win on Friday in Apex by dashing past Thales Academy 58-35.
Dashaun McKoy netted 16, McNeil 12, while Antonio McKoy and Spell pitched in 11 each and Gibbs added five.
The previous night in Harrells, the McKoys combined for 36 during a 60-52 triumph over Liberty Christian.
The duo accounted for 36 on Nov. 29 when HCA drop-kicked Faith Christian 67-28. McNeil had eight and Gibbs six in the rout.
Six players scored seven or more points when host HCA pounded Carolina Friends (Durham) 68-25.
The Cru’s opening game was also a hit as HCA shot 58 percent from the field in throttling Parrott Academy 55-16.
Rebels ready to roll
North Duplin has a number of new faces and a few familiar ones from last season, and three wins for coach Jeff Byrd.
New additions Richard Noble and Trashawn Ruffin combined for 26 points on Friday when the Rebels clipped Carolina Conference foe Union 68-29.
Noble, who transferred back to ND from Southern Wayne, poured in 16.
Letter-winners Levi George, Cole Beavers and Eli Morrisey combined for 23 markers as ND went on a 27-7 second-quarter blitz to pull away to a 45-16 halftime lead.
Noble burned his way to 24 on Nov. 29 when ND pushed past Lejeune 58-40. George added 11 and Beavers eight as the Rebels connected on 15 of 22 free throws.
Beavers drilled in 17 in the opener, a 60-35 roasting of Jones Senior on Nov. 22. James Ward and Morrisey, collected nine and seven, respectively, while Noble and Ruffin chimed in with six apiece.
Tigers drop heartbreaker
What a way to start a season.
Southern Wayne nailed a jump shot with 28 seconds remaining to push aside James Kenan 53-52 last Tuesday in Warsaw.
“It was what I expected from a first game, said JK coach Taylor Jones. “There were some positives with how hard and well we played together, but we are very young. We have four sophomores in our top eight and we struggled with some foul trouble to our most experienced players.”
Sophomores Stepone Stanley and TJ Oats pumped in 16 and 12, respectively, while Jamaury Coe added nine markers and five boards and Mason Brown five points and 11 rebounds.
The following night another sophomore stepped up as Tyquise Wilson netted 16 points, but JK fell to Clinton 47-39.
“We were very disappointed with our performance, but again, our inexperience is something that we will have to continue to work through,” Jones said. “We are very talented but every day is a great day for us to learn and get better.”
Coe pushed in seven points, while Brown had seven points, nine boards and two blocks.
JK was to play a rematch with the Dark Horses on Tuesday in Warsaw.
GIRLS
Rebels continue
where they left off
North Duplin is locked and loaded – again.
The Rebels, which return the core of last year’s 22-2 Carolina 1A Conference champions, roared past three foes without working too hard to get it accomplished.
Reece Outlaw drilled in 37 points, Addy Higginbotham added 15 and dished out six assists on Friday as ND captured a 57-47 win over Union.
Lilly Fulghum had seven rebounds as ND took control in the second half after leading 27-26 at halftime.
Three days earlier it was far easier as Outlaw provided 17, Tateyawna Faison contributed 9 and Higginbotham and Lily Brothers combined for 15 during a 67-9 crushing of Lejuene in Calypso.
ND breezed past Jones Senior 66-15 in its season opener.
Tigers withstand
two storm fronts
James Kenan pushed its way through two storm fronts last week, the first of which was about survival and the second about holding on to nab a win.
Ron’Nyia Joyner scored seven points but that was far from enough as Southern Wayne, which carved out a 23-1 record last season, beat the Tigers 56-24 in Warsaw.
Last Thursday, the Tigers endured a fourth-quarter rush to beat Clinton 49-48 behind 17 from Joyner, 16 via Lillie Kornegay and 10 from first-year varsity player Markeishia Strong.
JK had a seemingly comfortable 9- to 11-point lead throughout most of the contest, but Clinton rallied to go in front by two points with two minutes remaining.
Joyner forced a turnover and hit a tough runner to tie it and Kornegay nailed the go-ahead free throw with 16 seconds to play.
Ava Wiliford and Brittany Blackburn combined for 43 points for the home team.
JK was to host the Dark Horses on Tuesday in its only game of the week. The Tigers travel to ND on Dec. 14 and open up East Central 2A Conference play two days later by hosting Kinston.