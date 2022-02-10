CALYPSO – Bragging rights and the Carolina 1A Conference’s No. 1 seed to the state tournament will be decided in the next two weeks .
North Duplin hopes it can show up with a full complement of players for a rematch with Lakewood.
Having Addy Higginbotham on the court on Tuesday last week was just what the Rebels needed to dropkick the Leopards 52-31 and avenge their only loss this season.
This was ND’s first win over the Leopards in 26 games.
ND (15-1, 7-1) lost to Lakewood 56-30 on Jan. 14 in a game that saw Higginbotham leave the game early because of a minor injury.
The Rebels’ upstart freshman had a much bigger influence in the teams’ rematch than her 11 points and three steals would indicate. Teams have had a tough time controlling her and Reece Outlaw, who fired in 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Three other players – Meghan Martin, Starr Jaco and center Tateyawna Faison – bounce off the play of the tandem.
Martin chipped in with eight points and four steals, Faison five markers, four steals and six boards and Jaco five points, four steals and two assists.
ND scored 17 of the game’s first 22 points and then continued to pierce holes into a the armor of a good Leopard team, coached by James Kenan Hall of Fame point guard Anita Rogers.
The schools are tied for first-place in the CC, and every indication is they will meet for a rubber match in the final of the conference tournament.
One school will get a bye. Both will play in the state playoff, ND for the first time in at least more than a decade.
But the Rebels have the goods to beat most 1A schools, and make a run in the state playoffs.
Off and running
ND took control at 17-5 as Outlaw threw in eight points, Higginbotham three, Jaco a 3-pointer and Martin a rebound basket.
Faison cleaned the glass for a hoop midway through the second quarter and Higginbotham’s pinpoint pass hit Outlaw in stride for a layup.
Two minutes later it was Faison delivering a nifty pass to Martin.
Less than a minute later, Higginbotham, who plays point guard, punched a perfect pass to Martin.
The crowd-pleasing team play put ND in front 30-15 by halftime.
Two scores in the paint by Lakewood cut the lead to 32-20, but Outlaw banged in a 3 and Jaco turned a steal into a layup. A Lakewood buzzer-beater left the margin at 14 to start the fourth quarter.
Higginbotham (three free throws), Martin (a put-back) and Faison (a breakaway layup in transition) primed the engine for ND with a 7-0 run.
A long jump shot and 3-pointer by Outlaw were the final cannonball shots at the Leopards.
Rebel Notebook
The Rebels have won seven str
- aight since their setback to the Leopards. ND won its first nine games before suffering that humbling loss in Roseboro.
- ND hosts Rosewood (4-12, 3-4) on Tuesday and travels to Hobbton (1-14, 0-6) today (Thursday).
- The Rebels are No. 13 in the 1A East ranking as per Max Preps. The only top 20 1A school with more wins is Clover Garden School (18-4) in Burlington. ND’s non-conference schedule lacked punch and the Carolina Conference is down with the loss of Princeton to 2A, and the falling off of Rosewood.
Still, the Rebels look like a tough out, even if they were to get the CC’s second seed in the state tournament.
- The top team in the league gets a first-round bye in the conference tourney. Two first-round games will be played at the gym of the No. 3 seed. The semifinals and finals are at Lakewood.
- The first round of the state tournament is Feb. 22.
- Outlaw gunned in 27, Higginbotham 12, Faison 10 and Martin eight in
- Friday’s 60-40 win at Union.