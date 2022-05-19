CALYPSO – Erik Rosas has been nothing short of a standup pitcher for North Duplin this season.
The junior also has shown the capacity to survive at times when the defense makes his job tougher with misplays and errors.
The quick-working right-hander steamrolled Falls Lake Academy en route to an 11-6 win in the second round of the 1A playoffs last Thursday night.
It was their 11th straight victory.
Battery-mate Austin Duff drove in four runs in three North Duplin uprisings, while leadoff hitter Hunt Pate had three hits, three runs and drove in a teammate.
No. 6 seed North Duplin (18-3) was slated for a playoff rematch with the No.1 seed Bear Grass Charter Bears (15-4) on Tuesday this week with the winner facing either No. 10 East Columbus (11-10) or No. 18 Tarboro (14-10) on Friday for the right to play in the East Region finals.
The Rebels dropped a 2-1 verdict to the Bears in the first round of last year’s tournament, which had one less round because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bear Grass made it to the third round before being ousted by Perquimans County10-0.
“I’ve said it for the past three weeks: our job’s not done,” said first-year Rebel coach Colton Chrisman, whose club walked off with the Carolina Conference’s regular season and postseason titles after also nabbing the FCA Duplin-Wayne Crossover trophy during the Easter holidays.
“No one had us pegged to do any of what we’ve done, including being in the third round and going 18-3.”
Rosas started slowly, overcoming a walk to lead off the game, two hits in the second—and picked up his intensity when Duff cut the lead to 2-1 in the third and Tyler Johnsey pushed the ball to the right side to tie it.
ND gave up two unearned runs in the fifth off a pair of errors to fall behind 4-2, even though Rosas did his part by punching out all of the inning’s outs via strikeouts.
He fanned two more in the sixth and ND’s offense was zooming in on Firebird pitcher Christian Brinkley, who clearly was looking like his arm had enough.
Pate singled to open the fifth and scored on a hit by Duff and ND got another run to tie it at 4-4.
The Rebels blew it open then by bringing 12 hitters to the plate, scoring seven times to take a comfortable 11-4 lead as Pate, Duff, Tanner Kornegay and Gavin Lee had hits.
Lee, one of only a handful of seniors on the ND roster, executed a perfect bunt down the third-base line to turn a sacrifice into a notch on his batting average. He also made several outstanding plays at third base, including being the second leg of an inning-ending double play in the second when he held his position to take a throw from shortstop Kyle Smith.
Johnsey got the final two outs in the seventh as Rosas, who whiffed 10 and walked three, reached the 105-pitch limit.
“That’s probably the best hitting team we’ve faced this season,” Chrisman said. “Rosas threw as well as he has, Lee saved us some runs, Duff and Pate did what they’ve done all season and Tyler turned it off.
“I expect a real dog fight against Bear Grass. We both lost a few seniors but are basically the same teams we were last season.”
Rip Northampton
ND blasted its way to a 23-0 win over No. 27 Northampton County in the first round as Smith had two hits, two walks and three RBI.
Landen Kelly and Kornegay added run-scoring hits and senior reserve Luis Olivos belted a three-run homer.
Rosas and Johnsey did not give up a hit and the Rebels’ 11 hits early and often let them leave the diamond early via the mercy rule.
Dugout Chatter
ND’s 11 straight wins tie the 2011 club’s mark of 18. ND is the third-highest seed remaining in the East bracket. In the upper bracket, No. 1 Perquimans was scheduled to face No. 9 Northside-Pinetown with the winner squaring off against the survivor from No. 21 Chatham Central and No. 16 Roxboro Community.
The Rebels were swinging for the fences early in their game with the Firebirds, resulting in fly-outs that went deep but remained in the radar of outfielders.
The first three hitters in the Rebels’ lineup – Pate (.383), Smith (.440) and Duff (.397) – have combined for 78 hits, 67 runs and 51 RBI. Duff has hit safely in the past five games and has eight RBI during the stretch. Smith has a 10-game hitting streak and has 10 RBI during the surge. Pate has a hit in eight of his past 10 at-bats and leads the team in stolen bases with 19.
Rosas is 5-0 on the mound with an ERA of 1.25. He’s struck out 69 in 50 innings and walked only 10.
Lee (5-0, 3.30 ERA) or Kelly (1-2, 2.2O) could be the starter if ND gets to the fourth round.