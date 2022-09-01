PINETOWN – The football field is mostly level at Northside-Pinetown High School.
Last Friday, though, it was tipped heavily in favor of the hometown Panthers during a 42-18 win over North Duplin.
PINETOWN – The football field is mostly level at Northside-Pinetown High School.
Last Friday, though, it was tipped heavily in favor of the hometown Panthers during a 42-18 win over North Duplin.
The Panthers crashed their way to 403 yards on the ground as there were too many quality backs to drag down for the Rebels.
Fullback Jamie Corprew had 141 yards and scored twice, while Marcus Clayton added 109 and scored once. Elijah Holloway carried nine ties for 73 yards and scored three times as his team averaged 9.6 yards per run.
Eli Morrisey paced the Rebels with 134 yards on 17 totes. But ND was limited to 6.4 yard per carry.
“We played very hard, we just didn’t do well defensively,” said ND coach Hugh Martin.”We got out of position against a physical football team.”
ND (0-2) fell behind 14-0 in the opening quarter on touchdown runs by Holloway, the first from 5 yards capping a 6-play, 69-yard drive, and the second via a 3-yard push off an 11-play, 80-yard march.
The Rebels tied it when Morrisey cut the lead in half with an 18-play, 83-yard drive that consumed all but 2:10 of the third-quarter clock.
“Offensively, I felt like we made some strides, improved, but far from where we want to be,” Martin said. “We moved the ball against a defense that tries to stop the run first.”
That left enough time for the Panthers to go 44 yards in five plays to up the lead to 21-6 by halftime. It was Holloway’s third score.
Northside (1-1) kept its momentum in the third quarter, and on the second snap Clayton zoomed 50 yards to make it 28-6.
Morrisey then ripped off a 79-yard score to get ND with striking distance at 28-12.
Northside scored seven plays later to all but seal it.
Khamari Leek had a 53-yard touchdown in the fourth.
Wideout Thomas Morrisey had three catches for 50 yards as ND’s other significant offensive performer.
Trip to Jones Sr. next
The Rebels travel to Jones Senior this Friday to face a foe with which they will be more competitive. The Trojans have losses to South Lenoir (48-6) and Lakewood (40-7) this fall.
ND won last year’s game 12-0 and took a 49-16 victory in the 2020 season, which was postponed to the spring of 2021 by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“They’re physical and very quick,” Martin said. “Their quarterback got hurt in Week 1 so we’re not sure about his status. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.