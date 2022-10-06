CALYPSO – The North Duplin volleyball team fought hard to improve its conference record last week with a 3-0 win over Hobbton.
The Rebels won the opening game at 25-14, but then had to scramble for 25-22 and 25-21 wins to sweep the Wildcats.
CALYPSO – The North Duplin volleyball team fought hard to improve its conference record last week with a 3-0 win over Hobbton.
The Rebels won the opening game at 25-14, but then had to scramble for 25-22 and 25-21 wins to sweep the Wildcats.
ND improved to 9-5 overall and 2-3 in Carolina 1A Conference play, as three of its setbacks have come in league play. Two non-conference losses came via the hands of 2A East Duplin.
“It’s a very tough conference, one if not the best in the East (in 1A),” said ND coach Heather Best, whose club fell to three CC schools after marathon games.
“It’s tough losing close, competitive matches,” Best said. “But it’s helped us. You always want to play against the better teams to improve. We have a good fighting group of girls and we’ve had close, tight matches and they’ve helped us grow. Still, you hate to lose competitive matches.”
Reece Outlaw and Addy Higginbotham were leaders in the win.Outlaw had 12 kills and Higginbotham seven.
“Reece and Addy have been consistent for us, and Madison (Holmes, a sophomore) has done well in the middle,” Best said.
Kasey Jones added seven digs and Adashia Bernal added four kills.”
The match marked the return of senior Riley Hatch, who was hurt two-plus weeks ago during a win over Harrells Christian Academy.
“Kasey is one of our leaders on the court and or libero, and Bernal is a defensive player who makes us better. We have three seniors and are pretty spread out age-wise.
“We have 17 on our varsity and JV rosters, which is a little low. But when we have two-game weeks we can maneuver them, which allows us to move players like Eva (freshman Quintanilla) and others to get more playing time. It’s when you have three- and four-match weeks that makes it tough.”
ND was to play three times this week, first against league leader starting with a travel match against 2021 2A champ Neuse Charter, a trip to Lakewood before returning home to host Union today (Thursday).
“In this conference you have to play well every match,” Best said.
Panthers drop
third straight
East Duplin (9-5, 2-3) lost it third straight ECC match last week via a 3-0 setback to Southwest Onslow (10-4, 6-1), which is tied with South Lenoir (8-5, 5-1) for first place in the standings.
The Panthers have losses to the Blue Devils and Wallace-Rose Hill (12-3, 5-2) during their skid.
ED lost 25-17 in the opening game and then 26-24 and 27-25 in extended games.
Addyson Jarman had eight kills and 10 blocks and Neyland Tate 17 assists.
The Panthers play winless James Kean and 1-7 Kinston in their next two encounters.
They then travel to North Lenior before finishing with strong competition from South Lenoir, WRH and South Lenoir.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.