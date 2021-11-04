CALYPSO – For three quarters, North Duplin responded to every advance by Hobbton.
Then two fourth-quarter touchdowns broke it open as the Wildcats outdistanced the Rebels 50-26 in the Carolina 1A Conference season finale for both schools at H.E. Grubbs Field.
Both will head to the 1A East Region state playoffs this week. No. 19 North Duplin will travel near the Virginia border to take on No. 14 Gates County. No. 15 Hobbton stays at home to meet CC rival and Sampson County neighbor Lakewood, ranked No. 19.
The win was the fourth straight for the Wildcats. ND leads the rivalry 27-26.
Hobbton turned a defensive stop and Rebel fumble into 14 points in the final quarter to make the game look more lopsided than it was for the majority of the evening.
Luis Olivos scored twice and Eli Morrisey and Landen Kelly each found their way to pay dirt.
ND fell behind from the get-go as Hobbton needed three plays to make it 6-0.
The Rebels responded with a 17-play, 62-yard drive; The longest run during the march was nine yards by Olivos, who scored from the 1. Morrisey toted the ball 11 times for 44 yards as ND slowly moved the chains, chewed up the clock and took a 7-6 lead following Branden Reyna’s PAT.
It didn’t last long, as Hobbton traveled 56 yards in seven plays to go in front 14-7.
Olivos returned the kickoff 28 yards to set ND up at the Hobbton 38. Morrisey scored from the 3 on the eighth play of the march as the two teams went to halftime tied at 14-14
.
Defense keeps
the Rebels close
ND had played well defensively against Hobbton’s spread offense.
But there were signs that the Rebels wouldn’t be able to keep up with senior quarterback Loden Bradshaw, who hit 13 of 20 passes for 140 yards, and junior running back Bobby Dial, who had the bulk of the Wildcats’ 322 rushing yards.
A turnover started off the third quarter with a thud for North Duplin.
After fumbling the kickoff, the visitors needed five snaps, one of which was a 24 yard scamper by Dial to make it 22-14 as Bradshaw’s pass completed the two-point conversion.
ND’s offense went south and gave the ball back to Hobbton after three plays.
Bradshaw grooved another TD toss seven plays later as the Wildcats took two steps forward with a 29-14 lead with 5:09 to play in the third quarter
The Rebels fumbled away another kickoff and Hobbton, already playing with momentum, seized the opportunity.
Special teams
spark comeback
And just when there seemed nothing to cheer about for Rebel fans, Kelly’s special-team gem woke up the home crowd.
Kelly returned the kickoff 60 yards, and just like that the Rebels were back in it.
A defensive gem returned the pig to the Duplin County team when freshman Donovan Armwood intercepted a Bradshaw pass.
Classmate Luke Kelly then found Olivos for a 72-yard score and with 3:04 left in the third quarter, ND had battled back from its mistakes to get to within two scores at 36-26.
Morrisey paced the Rebels ground game with 84 yards. Olivos had 31 yards rushing and 81 in receptions.
Rebel Rousers
North Duplin (3-6) got its 41st playoffs bid. The Rebels are 40-39 in the postseason, going 23-15 in first-round games and 10-5 in sec
- ond-round affairs. Since going to the 1A finals in 2017,
- ND has lost four straight playoff games. The Rebels lost to Gates County 53-22 in 2019 in the first ever meeting. If ND wins it could face No. 3 North Moore. The schools have never met on the gridiron.
- Sophomore Dujuan Armwood who led the team in rushing in 2020, has missed two games since suffering a concussion on Oct. 8 against Lakewood.
- The pick by Donovan Armwood, Dujuan’s brother, was his second of the season. He’s also recovered three fumbles.
- ND was wit
- hout three starters and played seven players on both sides of the ball. Hobbton dressed 10 more players and had few two-way players.
- Olivos, one of few seniors on the roster, leads the club in touchdowns with 10. Morrisey has six and a team-high 575 yards rushing.