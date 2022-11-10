CALYPSO – The “little back that could” never stopped producing steam.
Last Friday night was a finale to remember for Duplin County’s leading rusher as Eli Morrisey ran for all three of North Duplin’s touchdowns during a 44-22 loss to Southeast Halifax in the first round of the 1A playoffs at H.E. Grubbs Field.
The 5-foot-8, 160 pound self-made senior churned his pounding legs for 266 yards, the second-most in his career. And the Rebels needed a performance like that because running back partner Khamari Leak was unable to play because he was in concussion protocol.
The Rebels were in it until late in the game because of Morrisey’s efforts, and he also played a key role as one of the two safeties on defense.
“He’s all heart,” said ND coach Hugh Martin, whose team finished 6-5 with just seven seniors and 25 players who were either sophomores or freshmen. “His legs are so strong that he’s hard to bring down. He’s a very quiet competitor, but has a lot of fire in him.
“There have been times when he’s put us on his shoulders and carried us.”
Morrisey, who galloped to 1,620 yards and 21 TDs this year to rank among the school’s leaders over the past two decades.
Akeem Cox, another small-stature destroyer at 5-7, 162 pounds, ran for 2,247 yards and 21 TDs in 2007, and another 1,705 yards with 19 scores in 2008. Triple-option QBs Tyler Royal (2,046 in ’12) and Will Archer (1,936 in ’17), and running back Kenny Sheppard (1,449 in ’17) also have been leaders. All but Royal, and Cox in ’08, played in more games since their teams advanced to the 1A finals.
Yet Morrisey made himself into the player fans saw this season, and as such his rise was a bit unexpected. That he played on an inexperienced team also magnifies his work this fall.
Many fans expected Dujuan Armwood to be the lead back. But Dujuan, a junior, and his brother Donavan transferred to Southern Wayne.
Martin said Morrisey did all the right things on and off the field, in the weight room and on the practice field.
“It’s been a steady progress of improvement as he’s been consistent in everything he’s done,” he said.
“By Monday, he’s got the game plan for the week and is giving it to the DBs.”
Last hurrahs
Seniors Billy McCoy, Levi George, Coleton Boykin, Cole Beavers and Will Carter also played roles in the Rebels’ surprise season amid a sea of youth.
McCoy played center and linebacker. George moved to play a DB role and Boykin shifted from TE to guard. Beavers was at TE and in the secondary. Carter became an animal on special teams.
“Billy made a lot of calls up front for us to get us set,” Martin said. “I don’t ever remember Levi getting beat in man coverage and we moved him around a lot as he was willing to learn new positions.
“We were short on linemen and Coleton gave us depth there. Cole made some outstanding catches and one against Lakewood that was as good as any you will ever see. And Will always hustled and was fearless in a tough assignment not many people want to play.”
How the finale
went down
Southeast) Halifax, which plays No. 1 Tarboro on Friday, jumped to a 14-0 lead before Morrisey responded with a 4-yard score early in the second quarter. But it was 20-7 at halftime and 28-7 early in the third quarter before Morrisey’s longest run, a 44-yard scamper, cut the lead to two scores.
His 1-yard end zone blitz made it 34-22. Southwest Halifax then milked the clock before scoring with 19 seconds left in the game.
ND had its chances, though, as the Rebels were stopped on downs three times inside the Trojans’ 15.
The Rebels just didn’t have the firepower, especially missing the speedy Leak, and lineman Trashan Ruffin, who did not play because of the flu.
Yet the future is bright for the Rebels.
“Our young players have been awesome, committing to the weight room and all that we do,” Martin said. “Their playing time increased as the year progressed and that gave us more depth. They made great improvements as we went along.”
The Rebels (6-5) were the 16th seed in the 32-team East Region and Southeast Halifax (5-5) 17th. ND lost its fifth straight first-round game and sixth playoff match in a row, and dropped below .500 (40-41) in the postseason for the first time since 2001 (19-20).