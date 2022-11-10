CALYPSO – The “little back that could” never stopped producing steam.

Last Friday night was a finale to remember for Duplin County’s leading rusher as Eli Morrisey ran for all three of North Duplin’s touchdowns during a 44-22 loss to Southeast Halifax in the first round of the 1A playoffs at H.E. Grubbs Field.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apagenc.com