CALYPSO – John Oliver is a happy coach.
And that makes it easier to look back.
The longtime North Duplin girls basketball coach has a team that is 11-1.
Normally it has taken three or four years for the Rebels to collect that many victories. (See the graphic to the right for a slice of North Duplin’s struggles. It speaks volumes.)
Oliver has basketball talent. Finally, after 18 seasons.
“I wish I could say it was something we’re doing, but I’ve been coaching them the same way, doing the same things,” Oliver said.
Yet he knows one key to North Duplin’s success: defense.
“It’s been better than I’ve had any year,” Oliver said. “We score a lot of points off our defense, steals, turnovers, blocks. They love to defend and I don’t have to ask them. They play the type of defense I like and they play it like it’s their style.”
Sophomore guard Reece Outlaw and freshman guard Addy Higginbotham are the fire-starters.
“They played together in middle school and that’s a benefit since Addy is our point and Reece plays shooting guard. They’ve become a pretty good combo.”
Outlaw comes from an athletic family. Her brother, Gage, a 2021 ND grad, excelled in football and baseball.
Higginbotham has deep roots in basketball. Her father has been on the University of Mount Olive men’s basketball staff since 1999 and head coach since 2008.
“But both of them are team players,” Oliver said. “They share the basketball. But when they see they need to take charge, they do.”
North Duplin beat 2A South Lenoir 38-34 by using a 13-6 third-quarter spurt to take the lead. The Rebels trailed 17-13 at halftime.
Higginbotham netted 18 points and Outlaw nine, while sophomore Meghan Martin had four points and eight rebounds and freshman center Tateyawna Faison had two points and 10 boards.
Oliver says the progress of the 6-foot Faison could take the Rebels to a higher level.
“She leads us in blocks — and maybe the conference, too,” he said. “If she comes along … we’ll have a really good basketball team.”
Oliver is enjoying the Rebels shocking the region.
“Four wins is about all I can remember (in a season) and I stopped counting,” he said. “This is fun. It’s exciting. Every night we go out we have a chance to win. And we walk into gyms favored.
“My players motivate me.”
For many years, Oliver didn’t have “the players” to be competitive.
That’s no secret, although those who played put forth effort.
“We’ve had plenty of athletes,” he said. “And their interest was either in softball or volleyball. They played basketball because of their parents or to stay in shape, or other reasons. They didn’t love the game enough to put in the time it takes.”
North Duplin’s lone loss came Jan. 14 in Roseboro, when the Rebels fell to Lakewood (4-6, 3-0 CC) 56-30, with the rematch set Feb. 1 in Calypso.
The Leopards are coached by Anita Rogers, James Kenan Hall of Fame player and former assistant coach.
The Rebels have faced few other challenges before or since.
The Rebels also face one-win Hobbton twice, two-win Rosewood, one-win Union and two-win Neuse Charter.
But while the Carolina 1A Conference is “down,” North Duplin is a legitimate contender to make a run in the playoffs.
Basketball dreams are definitely trending upward in the Rebels’ camp.
