This product covers Eastern North Carolina **HURRICANE IAN TO BRING IMPACTS TO EASTERN NC INTO THE WEEKEND** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Pamlico and Southern Craven - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, and West Carteret - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington * STORM INFORMATION: - About 400 miles south-southwest of Jacksonville NC - 29.3N 79.9W - Storm Intensity 75 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ian will move north of the Southeast through tonight moving over the Carolinas Friday into Saturday. Regardless of the exact track of Ian, there is the potential for extensive impacts to eastern North Carolina. Heavy rain bands will bring widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts, bringing the threat of localized flooding, especially in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage areas. Life-threatening storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above ground is possible along much of the coast, with greatest confidence in inundation values approaching 4 feet along the lower Neuse River. Winds approaching tropical storm force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages. Tornadoes may result in areas of locally enhanced damage. Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create treacherous conditions for mariners. Stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across eastern NC coastal areas near the barrier islands, southern Pamlico Sound, and Neuse and Pamlico Rivers. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across areas along the Albemarle Sound. Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 11 PM this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant.