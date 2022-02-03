CALYPSO – It would have been nice to see the North Duplin 1A girls play basketball against their Duplin County neighbors this season, all three of which are 2A schools.
They could have met two in the Duplin Holiday Classic, played for years during the Christmas holiday break.
While ND does not have a victory in the tournament, it would be hard to believe the Rebels couldn’t be competitive or beat rebuilding programs at Wallace-Rose Hill, East Duplin and James Kenan.
North Duplin, which is 15-1 overall and 5-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play, crushed two foes last week to set up a scheduled rematch in Calypso this past Tuesday with Lakewood, which beat the Rebels 56-30 on Jan. 14 in Roseboro.
The Rebels set up the match-up by pounding Rosewood (51-19) and Neuse Charter (66-20) last week for their fifth straight victory. North Duplin won its first nine to start the season and is unbeaten on its home court.
In contrast, Lakewood lost its first five games, all to bigger 2A schools – West Bladen (twice), Midway and Clinton (twice).
Since that time the Leopards are 5-0. Lakewood is coached by Anita Rogers, a former James Kenan player who was inducted into the Tigers’ Hall of Fame.
ND is averaging 51 points while giving up 28, but the Rebels will have to do a better job covering Lakewood’s diversified offense.
In the win over ND, Rilya Mitchell netted 16, Gwendolyn King 10 and Sariya Doss and Karizma Freeman eight apiece.
ND’s Reece Outlaw, Addy Higginbotham and Starr Jaco set the scoring tone against Rosewood.
Outlaw had 16 points, six steals and two assists.
Higginbotham scored 11, had eight assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Jaco supplied 10 points and three steals, while Meghan Martin chipped in with five steals and six boards.
And just like that, a longtime nemesis got treated on the court exactly as it had done to the Rebels for years.
Tateyawna Faison’s 19 markers were tops in the win over Neuse Charter on Friday at North Duplin.
Higginbotham cut the court for 15 and Outlaw 14.
Tigers slip past
Blue Devils
James Kenan inched closer to the .500 mark with its fourth win in a row on Friday, zapping South Lenoir 41-33. It was the Tigers third game in as many days.
Early losses to Wayne Christian (12-2), North Pitt (15-3) and Southern Wayne (15-0) do not look too bad in retrospect. Nor do overtime losses to Clinton and Midway.
“Overall, I was extremely proud of the girls this week,” JK coach Kenny Williams said. “We knew it would be a tough challenge with three games in a row – and it was. I told them it would take each one doing their part and every one of them played a role throughout the week.
“They (South Lenoir) are so big, strong and physical. Always going to be a battle. We really came out strong and played well, but I felt like we hit a wall sometime during the third period and the fatigue from the week started to show. We were able to fight through it and (Ron’Nyia) Joyner had a huge fourth for us and pulled us through with one big play after another.”
Bulldogs show
improvement
It’s been a tough first season for first-year coach Simmone Murray, who took over for Will Jeffers at Wallace-Rose Hill.
The Bulldogs (1-11, 1-7) have been more competitive than their record indicates. They played three times and walked away empty last week, falling to South Lenoir (35-21), James Kenan (40-30) and North Lenoir (61-13).
Yet with four games remaining there is still a chance WRH can play a spoiler role since it faces James Kenan on the final night of the regular season on Feb. 10. (See the WRH-ED game story from last week on B1).
ED’s ‘growing season’
to show returns in ’23
No school has a rally call quite like East Duplin, a perennial favorite in the ECC since what seems like forever.
But this year’s group is the youngest team ever for Mark Lane since he took over for legendary coach Jerry Hunter for the 2008-09 season and has soared past 200 wins. ED currently has no seniors and just three juniors, with the rest of the roster filled with young, raw talent.
But freshman Makya Kornegay has proven she is a player to watch in the future.
Sophomore Sallie Hatcher is breaking into her own as well, although showing more growing pains.
All of this goes a long way in explaining the Panthers’ 2-12 mark, although it’s still hard to believe they are not in the ECC race after winning the title the past three seasons.
Better days are ahead as East Duplin works its way back to the frontrunners.
ED has two of its four remaining games against South Lenoir (8-9, 2-4). But the other two are encounters with contenders North Lenoir (15-4, 7-1) and Southwest Onslow (15-1, 6-1). The aforementioned teams split their two-game season series and one will carry the ECC’s No. 1 seed into the 2A playoffs, which start on Feb. 22.
This will be the first in what seem like forever that East Duplin is not involved in the postseason.
Look for a return in 2023.
BOYS BASKETBALL
James, Murphy
carry Bulldogs
Jalen James scored 26 points and Tyler Murphy 24 last Friday as Wallace-Rose Hill pushed past North Lenoir 81-76 in LaGrange. Kendall Cave added nine and Xzavier Pearsall eight as the Bulldogs (10-3, 8-1) won their sixth straight game by withstanding a 40-20 rush by the Hawks in the fourth quarter.
WRH also handled South Lenoir and James Kenan last week, and face Kinston (13-2, 8-0) this week on Steve Robinson Court in Teachey for a share of the ECC title.
Cave came through with 14 and Murphy 12 in the victory over the Blue Devils.
Coe, Brown
spark Tigers
James Kenan proved it could win without leading scorer Andrew Pender.
Well, for at least one night.
Last Friday, with Pender on a recruiting visit to a college for football, his mates picked up the slack to beat South Lenoir 51-33.
Senior Andrew Kornegay picked up the scoring slack with 23 points, which included five 3-pointers.
Fourteen players hit the court and 11 penciled in points in the scorebook.
Starters Jamaury Cole and Mason Brown were facilitators for the Tigers.
Cole, a swing player, had seven points and eight boards, while Brown, a center, had three points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks.
“It was good to get more guys playing time and not have to play our starters extended minutes since we had a three-game week,” said JK coach Taylor Jones.
JK (9-8, 5-3) used an 18-6 burst in the second quarter to pull away from the Blue Devils.
Armwoods pace
Rebels past ‘Cats
The Armwood brothers are in the first year of an act that will play louder and louder in the next two seasons.
Sophomore Dujuan Armwood scored 15 points and freshman Donavan Armwood netted 13 during North Duplin’s 41-33 win over Hobbton on Monday last week in Calypso.
The Rebels lost to Rosewood 56-50 the following day and Neuse Charter 63-46 last Friday.
North Duplin, 6-12 overall and 2-4 in Carolina 1A Conference play, will face Hobbton in their season finale on Feb. 10.
Crusaders return
to the court
Harrells Christian Academy did about as well as any team the past two years in dealing with COVID-19. The football team dodged the virus well enough to make it to the NCISAA’s 2A finals two times running.
But the Crusaders were hit extremely hard by the latest variant and did not play a basketball game in nearly a month.
HCA returned to the court on Jan. 25 and fell to Coastal Christian 65-28. The Cru’s last game is set for Feb. 8.
Last week brought losses to Fayetteville Academy (54-39) on Tuesday and Coastal Christian (62-32).
Sophomore Samiir Gibbs led the way against the Coastal Centurions with 14 points.
While both were lopsided losses, returning to a sense of normal was by far a victory for HCA.
The final four games will be tough tests as HCA plays Cape Fear Academy (13-3) twice, Wayne Christian (12-6) and Southeastern Christian Academy (10-3). And this past Monday’s foe, Fayetteville
Academy (10-9) is far better than its record might suggest.
