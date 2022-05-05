CALYPSO – The North Duplin softball team is on point with its offense.
The Rebels used their hot bats as a calling card en route to capturing a championship.
ND scored 44 runs to beat Rosewood and Hobbton twice and win the Carolina 1A Conference regular season title.
The Rebels (10-5, 7-1) won for the seventh time in their last eight encounters. It’s the second consecutive league title for North Duplin, which won a loop crown in 2021 for the first time since 2015.
Logan Jones had two doubles and Adashia Bernal a single and a two-bagger when ND thumped Rosewood 17-1 following a week’s absence for the Easter holiday.
Addy Higginbotham and Reece Outlaw combined for three hits and six runs. ND had 17 hits in the blowout.
Next came a knockdown, drag-out 10-9 win over Hobbton in Calypso when 11 hits and multiple crossed fingers were just enough. All nine Rebel starters had a hit. Kasey Jones and Logan Jones each had two. Starr Jaco scored three times.
Tourney time
The Rebels earned the top seed in the Carolina Conference Tournament at Lakewood and were to face No. 4 Rosewood, No. 2 Hobbton and No. 3 Union in the opposite bracket. The final is today (Thursday) at 6 p.m. at Lakewood High, between Roseboro and Salemburg in Sampson County.
ND will get a home game in the 1A tourney, although, Max Preps has the Rebels ranked No. 16 among schools in the 1A East.
The Rebels were 12-0 last season before losing 3-1 to eventual champ Camden County.
Around the horn
Power-hitting North Duplin is averaging 12.5 runs and nearly 10 hits per game with a healthy .378 team batting average. Five players have skewed the numbers to the positive side.
Reece Outlaw (.568) and Higginbotham (.558) are extra-base machines. Outlaw has five doubles, 11 triples and three home runs, while Higginbotham checks in with seven doubles, two triples and a yard shot. Logan Jones (.440) is on that track too, with five doubles, five triples and two round-trippers.
Count in Kasey Jones (.356) as well, as she has three doubles, two triples and six home runs. Starr Jaco (.389) has two doubles, two triples and a homer.
Wildcats playing
for Coastal title
Richlands (13-6, 7-1) will win the Coastal 3A Conference if it can hold serve this week, thanks to a 1-0 win over Swansboro last week and two triumphs over second-place West Carteret (13-7, 6-2).
The Wildcats have games against Croatan (3-10, 2-6) and Dixon (14-7, 5-3).
West Carteret faces Dixon, White Oak and Croatan as its final kick to the regular season.
Last Friday, Richlands’ Makenzie Goin scattered five hits over five frames and Kaydin Williams knocked in Rachel Stapleton with the lone run in the first inning. Stapleton went 3 for 3 and swiped three bases.
Goin struck out nine and walked one to improve to 7-4 and dropped her ERA to 0.68.
Two days earlier, the Wildcats’ bats ruled in a 16-6 triumph over White Oak as Jocelyn Powell and Alyiah Torres each had three hits and three RBI and Williams and Tashi Allen added two apiece.
Megan Pittman and Goin both punched a pair of its.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com