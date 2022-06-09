GOLDSBORO – The North Duplin baseball team won 18 games this spring in one of its best seasons this century.
Six Rebels switched uniforms to start another baseball season as members for the Post 11 Junior American Legion team based in Wayne County.
The club, which also has players from Rosewood, Southern Wayne, C.B. Aycock, Eastern Wayne and Wayne Christian, plays its home games at Rosewood High.
The talent level at this younger level (13 to 15 years of age) is developing and not on par with the senior Legion club (16 to 19), which is often a mix of the best high school juniors and seniors, plus players returning for a final season after playing a spring in college.
“It’s a great for players to be seen by scouts,” said Junior Legion coach Tyler Daniels. “We go all over the state and there are tons of eyes on our players. We have a pretty diverse group and last season made it to the state tournament where there are college and professional scouts.”
While not putting down prep baseball, Daniels said a much better brand of the sport is found in the summer months.
“We have a talented team and we’ll face teams at our level and higher,” Daniels said. “I think our players and parents and everyone else understands you have to take summer ball seriously, and for a variety of reasons. “For exposure. To develop as players. To compete against quality pitching and play the game the right way.”
For most of the players, summer baseball is about all those things and more. Most players aspiring to dig in their cleats on college diamonds can’t get enough.
North Duplin’s young core fits into that classification.
Rebels
running
together
Rising sophomores Hunt Pate, Austin Duff and Wesley Holmes; juniors Esteban Santos Clark and Tanner Kornegay; and senior Tyler Johnsey will be the foundation for North Duplin next spring,
Yet they will play without part of an essential a “middle” lineup that included veteran shortstop Kyle Smith and pitchers Gavin Lee and Landon Kelly.
ND captured the Carolina 1A Conference title under first-year coach Colton Chrisman, who’s now an assistant coach to Adam Pate (CBA, UNC) on the senior Legion team. The Rebels finished 18-4.
Kornegay has been the most impressive Rebel to date.
“He’s holding down right field for us right now,” Chrisman said. “Honestly, we’re a tight group. I know the kids and want to see how they react and play in live situations
Kornegay is laying a foundation to surpass his 2022 season, which included his 16 RBI and a .298 average.
Pate, who played center field for the Rebels, hit .415 and also had 27 RBI.
Holmes (.265) has been catching for Post 11, while Johnsey is a relief pitcher this summer and will be counted on for many innings next spring with the Rebels.
ND’s Erik Rosas is playing on the senior team and showing great promise, as he did the last half of the season in Calypso.
“The Duplin boys are definitely on the right track,” said Daniels.
And changing jerseys and caps is a longstanding dance routine in baseball. Ask Daniels, who played four years at CBA and hit .345 as a freshman at Winston-Salem State before the university decided to discontinue baseball.
Daniels then transferred to Alcorn State in Mississippi where he has played two seasons.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com