CALYPSO – Softball at North Duplin had hit rock bottom following the winless 2011 season and peaked four years later with the 1A state championship banner.
Ricky Edwards, also longtime ND boys basketball coach, guided the Rebel girls to the diamond title in his first season as head softball coach and six additional stellar seasons. They included last spring, when ND’s only loss was to eventual state champ Camden County in the playoffs.
Edwards handed the bulk of his lineup card to Jamie Kylis before retiring from coaching.
Kylis, who was UMO’s softball coach from 2002 to 2014, responded by handing the ball to her daughter, Addy Higginbotham.
Higginbotham’s grandfather and Kylis’ father, John Kylis, is an assistant on the ND staff.
The freshman pitcher joined a young team with credentials that did enough behind the pitching of Callie Thornton, who was nearly untouchable in the circle.
ND head coach Kylis, who specializes in teaching pitching, isn’t expecting her freshman daughter to be on that platform.
But she knows – and loves – the idea of guiding a proud program. Her first-year mission: Get the Rebels to think post-Thornton, when even the smallest miscue could lead to a run – or further trouble.
“We have high-level players who play in high-level places in the summer, so if I put in a strategy they get it,” Kylis said. “We didn’t have eight of our players because they played on that historic (22-2) basketball team. We had very few full practices.
“It might take some time, but we’ve got some players. We just have to learn how to play different. We have to execute – basic grounders, fly balls, set plays – and figure out our identity without Callie.”
Tons of young
guns, speed
North Duplin has tons of young guns who are fast and can handle a bat.
“We have speed to run the bases and our knowledge of the game, chemistry and previous success is there – but so is the pressure,” Kylis said.
Thornton and third baseman Hannah Martin were the lone graduation losses. Junior Skylar Craig’s family moved from the area.
Riley Hatch, who hit .463 with six extra-base hits and 12 RBI, will be at first base for the Rebels.
Logan Jones (.531, 11 RBI) moves from catcher to third base.
“She’s a quick thinker and voice of reason on the field,” Kylis said.
Reece Outlaw (.559, five doubles, three triples, two HR) returns at shortstop as the top hitter last season besides Thornton (.644, 27 RBI).
“Reece has quick hands, a good arm and knows the game,” Kylis said.
Kylis said center fielder Starr Jaco (.290, 9 RBI) roams the outfield and has a diamond-worthy attitude.
“She doesn’t like to lose,” Kylis said. “She puts it all out there. She was on the basketball team and those girls learned so much from that. So getting them just before we started was worth it all.”
Outlaw and Higginbotham were the two central scorers on the basketball court. Both are on a wider stage this spring where others will make many contributions.
Megan Martin, Iala Overton, M’Chelle Jaco, Dana Santibaneez, Sara Thomas Tucker, Adashia Bernal and Lilliana White will vie for time in the outfield to the left and right of Starr Jaco.
Kylis is a natural fit to steer the Rebel’s ship.
She was coached by her father, who was the head coach at Largo High School (Largo, Fla.). Kylis is married to UMO basketball coach Joey Higginbotham. Their youngest daughter Gracelyn will be an incoming freshman when her sister Addy graduates.
