GATESVILLE—Hugh Martin was feeling the end-of-season blues over the weekend.
It’s really not so different no matter what kind of year his North Duplin Rebels have had.
Martin is far more invested in the whole person for his players and coaches than in wins and losses.
Still, he’s ultra-competitive, and the end of the current 3-7 season, culminated in a 34-8 first-round 1A playoff loss at Gates County (4-4), found him wrapping up coaching things over the weekend.
“It’s always very emotional to get to the end of a season, because you’re working with young men every day, some of whom have been with you off and on for four years, continuing with weight room in summer, building relationships.
“No matter what’s happened, you always want to come back the next week and do things better.
“Now it’s time to start looking for things to improve, get over to school and recruit the hallways.”
That part is more of a challenge the past few years, since Martin retired from teaching history full-time and isn’t at school all day.
It’s also a challenge when you’re in an area where any conference alignment places you with schools of at least 500-some students.
“It’s a challenge, but you just have to keep working at it in the ways you can,” Martin said.
“Football-wise, we try to encourage all the guys to play. We have interactions with nonathletes who lift weights in PE classes.
“And all our [football] assistants are teaching PE now, so that could be a plus.
“We are who we are, so we’ll keep fighting and plugging, and work as hard as we know how.”
Martin said his squad loses eight seniors. “But we have nine who started, some in more than one position, so we hope they’ll all be back.
“You know, this fall we had to change our offense because several kids didn’t come back after the spring season.”
Only five of those returnees for next fall are juniors, and Martin said it’s been a while since the program approached his desired scenario of having at least 10 from each of the four grades.
Having more than a few players who play most of the game on offense and defense certainly doesn’t help the injury situation.
“It especially takes a toll in getting hurt,” he said. “We had three starters out the last three games.”
Quick exit
North Duplin lost its fifth straight playoff game, oddly enough, a streak that began in the 1A state championship game in 2017.
That was a 21-13 defeat by Cherokee in N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium, ending ND’s second 14-1 season in a decade. Martin’s 2007 club also was undefeated until losing in the 1A title game to Plymouth by 20-13.
Friday, the Red Barons dispensed with suspense in the first quarter, rolling up a 20-0 lead. They scored on an 80-yard punt return and runs from scrimmage of 35 and 29 yards. It was 34-0 after three periods.
The Rebels scored with 59 seconds left in the game on an 11-yard run by freshman Donovan Armwood, who added a two-point conversion. It was his first career touchdown.
His brother, sophomore starting running back Dujuan Armwood, missed the game with an injury.
Senior Luis Olivos led North Duplin in rushing with 90 yards on 22 carries (4.1 per), junior Eli Morrisey netted 67 on nine (7.4) and Donovan Armwood had 68 on six (11.3).
The Rebels were outgained 381-215, all rushing for both teams. ND lost in turnovers 6-3, including four of six fumbles and two pass interceptions.
Gates lost three of four fumbles. The Red Barons didn’t attempt a pass, and ND was zero for four.
Rebel Rousers
Morrisey and Olivos led the Rebels in rushing with 644 yards each. … Morrisey got his in 8 games, averaging 80.5 per game and 4.1 per rush, with 5 TDs. … Olivos played all 10 games, averaging 64.4 and 6.1 with a team-best 9 TDs. … Dujuan Armwood contested 6 games, running for 398 yards, 66.3/game and 5.3/rush with 6 TDs.
