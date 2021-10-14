ROSEBORO — The forward pass is back in North Duplin’s playbook.
Actually, it’s been back in since the first two games of the season yielded a total of six points in losses to Southside and Northside-Pinetown.
But in Friday night’s 28-21 loss at Lakewood, freshman quarterback Luke Kelly sprayed 13 passes from sideline to sideline and completed 10 for 124 yards, with one interception.
No touchdown tosses? No, but Kelly ran for two TDs, covering 23 and 7 yards. And he passed to senior Landen Kelly (no relation) for a two-point conversion that tied the game 21-21 early in the fourth quarter.
The Rebels (2-4, 0-1) came up short in their Carolina 1A Conference opener with the Leopards (3-5, 1-0). And their aerial production didn’t set any records, even in ground-bound Duplin County.
But passing signals a way for 16th-year head coach Hugh Martin’s team to be more competitive, with first place still up for grabs in the four-team Carolina 1A.
“We’ve been in the gun since the Northside game, working toward more passing,” Martin said. “We’ve grown a little, and the past two weeks off helped.
“We’re still not where we want to be, but Luke understands the route concepts better, along with some other things in coverage.”
Kelly, who is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds, began the season as a backup to sophomore Branden Reyna, and moved up when the emphasis included more passing. Reyna, also a linebacker, handles place-kicking.
Don’t expect Martin to become trigger-happy with his QBs. And the passing Friday was mostly quick-outs to the flats or sidelines rather than downfield.
But Friday’s slingfest likely brought ND’s highest passing numbers in more than a decade—or since Doug Lloyd, Alan Schilling and Marcus Kornegay operated more balanced offenses from 2005-11.
Further, Martin still prefers 12-play, 75-yard drives that limit opponents’ offensive snaps. Those, however, haven’t been a staple this season.
Tying the score
But with the help of the passing scheme, North Duplin mounted a 16-play, 65-yard march for that 21-21 tie early in the fourth quarter.
“We had two real good completions on that drive,” Martin said. “One was from Luke to Landen Kelly (senior, no relation), who made a heck of a catch in traffic for 20 yards on third-and-13.
“Then (junior) Levi George turned a short route into a first down on fourth-and-nine.”
Sophomore Dujuan Armwood cracked over from the one, and the Kellys, Luke and Landen, teamed up on the conversion pass.
Lakewood immediately matched the 65-yard scoring drive in just four plays. The clincher was a 39-yard pass from Zymir Powell to Bobby Henry.
On ND’s final two possessions, it lost a fumble, got the ball back on downs but gave it up at its 43 after a fourth-down play.
The Leopards opened the game with a bang when Trey White returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a TD.
North Duplin answered with a 40-yard drive in five plays, scored on Luke Kelly’s 23-yard run and took the lead on Reyna’s kick.
“That was one of the better drives we’ve had all year,” Martin said.
“We also had some opportunities early that if we could have capitalized, we could’ve gotten up a score or better.
“We were up 7-6 and driving, but had a turnover. It was snapped at their 45 and intercepted at their 26. Then they had a couple of good runs, then a 19-yard pass for a score.
“At halftime we tried to adjust offensively to a different defensive front, because they were getting off our blocks.
“We’re very similar teams, so we knew it would be tight. We’ve got a lot of young guys, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Back came Lakewood for a 14-7 halftime lead on a 19-yard pass from Powell to White.
Luke Kelly pulled the Rebels to within 14-13 early in the third period with a seven-yard run to cap a 67-yard drive in five plays.
But they couldn’t hold the Leopards, who marched back to go up 21-13 on QB Powell’s seven-yard run.
Rebs lead offense
The Rebels led total offense 312-275, including 124-88 passing and 188-187 rushing.
The top receivers were Luis Olivos with three catches for 47 yards (15.7 per), and three with two each: George for 31 yards, Landen Kelly for 29 and Dujuan Armwood for 6. Donovan Armwood, sophomore Dujuan’s freshman brother, snared one pass for 11 yards.
QB Kelly ran for 56 yards on just four carries (14.0 per) for total offense of 180. Eli Morrisey netted 65 yards on 14 attempts (4.6), Dujuan Armwood got 37 on nine and Olivos 30 on five (6.0).
Martin said the two-game break was good in some ways.
“We had a chance to work on some things that I thought we did better in this game, obviously in the passing game.
“And we’re healthier than we were, except for a couple of rolled ankles. Dujuan had a little injury, but he’s working with it.
“There are so many young guys still getting used to Friday night game speed. We just have to keep working and improving.”
Rebel Rousers
• The Rebels trail Lakewood 13-17 in a series that began in 1981 and has run consecutively since 2009. ND won 35-34 last spring, but have dropped three of the past four.
• The Rebels get on the bus this Friday for the long haul to Williamston to play Bear Grass Charter, a game postponed Sept. 24 because of the Bears’ Covid-19 issues.
This is the week the Rebels would have played conference member Union, which opted out of the season due to its own Covid-19 concerns.
Bear Grass (1-4) won its opener Aug. 20 over Robersonville South Creek 33-32, then fell to Arendell Parrott Academy 48-6, Spring Creek 18-6, Northwest Halifax 36-20—and a month later at Lake Norman Charter last Friday 46-6.
