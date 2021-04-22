CALYPSO — North Duplin softball coach Ricky Edwards doesn’t like to make predictions.
Nor will he speculate or compare teams from the past to the one on the diamond this spring.
But somewhere in the back of his mind he’s got to be thinking about 2015.
That’s the year the Rebels broke through to win a 1A state title.
In a pandemic-influenced season, the Rebels might be as good a choice as any to go from dark horse to thoroughbred when the playoffs start.
It’s hard not to see that trajectory for North Duplin, which has dominated Carolina 1A Conference schools en route to an 8-0 overall and 7-0 league mark.
In the process, the Rebels have outscored the opposition 129-7.
This year’s squad is paced by senior pitcher Callie Thornton, classmates Hannah Martin and Ivey Cashwell and underclassmen Reece Outlaw, Riley Hatch, Skylar Craig and Kasey Jones.
Juniors Starr Jaco (CF) and Logan Jones (catcher) also have stepped their respective games up a notch.
ND blasted Hobbton on Monday, Lakewood on Tuesday and Union Thursday by a combined total of 44-0.
All three games ended by the mercy rule.
ND tallied nine runs in the first two frames against the Wildcats and put them on ice with a nine spot in the third.
Jaco and Thornton combined for six hits.
Kasey Jones knocked in four runs and every player in the lineup had at least two hits, sans a 1-3 day from Cashwell.
Sophomore Danna Santibanez scattered two hits, collected four strikeouts and did not walk a hitter for the win.
Thornton returned to the circle the next day and whiffed 11 and gave up just one hit in an 18-0 crowning of Lakewood.
ND scored 12 times in the opening inning.
Two days later, Thornton and Cashwell combined to drill seven of their team’s 13 hits during a 13-1 blasting of the Spartans.
Thornton was nicked for just three hits during an 11-strikeout performance.
The conference title will be decided this week as ND faces Rosewood (7-2, 6-2) on Tuesday and Princeton (9-1, 7-1) on Thursday.
Two wins and the league flag returns to Calypso.
Both games are on the road and both home teams are looking to avenge a previous loss.
Thornton is leading ND in a number of offensive categories, including average (.750), hits (29), runs (19) and RBI (23).
The senior right-hander has struck out more than two per inning, whiffing 75 in 37 frames, and has given up just 11 walks and two earned runs for a 0.49 earned-run average per seven-inning game.
Kasey Jones (.545) is second in RBI with 15, while Martin (.435) has 11 and Hatch (.577) nine.
Leadoff hitter Outlaw (.579) has scored 17 times and is 13 for 13 in stolen bases.
Seven players have 10 or more hits.
Tigers split
with Cougars
The softball must be scared of Rachel Blanchard’s bat.
The James Kenan star—who is hitting .710 with 22 hits, 21 RBI and is 11 of 11 in stolen bases—is the yellow ball’s worst enemy.
Blanchard led the Tigers to an 11-1 win over Goldsboro on Monday of last week, driving in six runs with a double and a home run in the East Central 2A Conference game.
Emma Avent knocked in a pair and scored three times with a 4 for 4 night, and Skylar Bland and Anna Morgan Armstrong also contributed run-scoring hits.
Six of Kenan’s 11 hits were for extra bases as the home team ruled all aspects of the game.
The script was flipped during Wednesday’s 15-5 loss to the Cougars, although Blanchard and Emily Barnette combined to knock in three runs and provide four of the five JK hits in Goldsboro.
Coach Robbie Blanchard’s Tigers (2-5, 1-5 ECC) could reach the .500 mark in the conference by sweeping Spring Creek (1-6, 0-6) and Clinton (0-7, 0-7) in the next two weeks.
While that may not get the Tigers into the reduced-field playoffs, it would be a big deal for a team that once struggled to keep from being blown out every game.
Two winless seasons since 2015 tell part of the story, as do the many games ended by the mercy rule.
JK’s sticks are legit now.
And its pitching is catching up quickly with freshman Armstrong in the circle.