CALYPSO—The football has always taken weird bounces, but none like the pandemic-inspired uprooting that moved last fall’s 2020 high school football season to this midwinter/spring 2021.
The greatest effect is being felt at smaller-enrollment 1A schools.
Take North Duplin, which is accustomed to making the best of things through strong coaching that stresses execution of fundamentals and usually creates strong-to-solid teams.
Coach Hugh Martin and his four full-time assistants — Jeff Byrd, Fred and Cody Kennedy, and Colton Chrisman — are working with 26 players, down from their usual 30-35.
That breaks down to 8 seniors, 2 juniors, 7 sophomores and 9 freshmen.
“We’ve got a good group, and they’re working very hard, eager to learn and play,” said Martin, whose record is 100-80 (.556) in 14 years at his alma mater.
“I’ve told them let’s enjoy this experience.”
Only seven have regular game experience at a school that is coming off consecutive five-win seasons after reaching the 1A state final in 2017 with a school record-tying 14-1 mark (2007).
“The offseason was full of starts and stops,” Martin said, “and also when we could do skill development and when we couldn’t. Like everybody else, we’ve adapted the best we could.
“When practice rolled around [Feb. 8], we couldn’t get all our kids on the field for one reason or another. That Thursday was the first day we had the bulk of our team out, and could work our basketball players in. Then [Feb. 17] was the first day we had the full team outside on the field.
“Sometimes we’ve had our guys on the basketball team coming out [of the gym] 15 minutes at a time, and sometimes back out after [hoops] practice. We took them when we could, and got some drills in.”
Preseason practice is usually a time to gauge strengths and weaknesses. But “usually” doesn’t fit this season.
“We really don’t know,” Martin said, “because we’re still in the beginning steps. Those seven players coming back will put in a lot of time, most going both ways.
“They’re going to have to lead and guide us until some of the younger ones get acclimated. Plus, we’ve got to get them to game speed.”
That only really develops by playing games against other schools, and intersquad scrimmages weren’t allowed under pandemic protocol.
The NCHSAA permits only seven regular-season games in this hybrid season.
ND’s opener is this Friday, Feb. 26, at Northside-Pinetown (6 p.m.), against whom the Rebels are 6-6 with two straight losses.
The home opener is next Thursday, Mar. 4, versus Jones Senior (6 p.m.).
The Carolina Conference season opener is at Lakewood on March 12, 7 p.m.
The Carolina 1A Conference race is hard to project. “Everyone’s dealing with the same issues,” Martin said, “but Rosewood and Princeton have a lot back, so they’ll be good again.”
North Duplin’s seven returning starters are two-way end Landen Kelly, a sophomore; senior QB/LB Gage Outlaw; senior RB/LB Saul Mendoza; two-way interior linemen Walter Lopez, a senior, and juniors Matt Wilkins and Andrew Underhill; and senior TE/LB Kyle Holland.
“We’ve also got a couple who played special teams,” said Martin, “and we’ll see how they develop.”
On offense, he said, “We’ll be run-heavy, and we’ve modified some of our sets, running more from a [shot]gun look. Mendoza can play a couple of positions on offense; he’s recovering from an ankle sprain.
“Eli Morrisey (sophomore) and Dujuan Armwood (freshman) are in the mix, too. Levi George (soph.) also played some, and those are getting the most work.”
Among other definites are DBs Morrisey, George and Armwood.
“Gage’s experience at quarterback is extremely important,” Martin said of his senior quarterback, “as well as with a couple of linemen.
“We’ll have to see how they all fit this year; and of course, 19 of our 26 didn’t play much last year.”
