PINETOWN—Perhaps never is a disparity in experienced players more important than in a season opener.
North Duplin’s 36-0 loss at Northside-Pinetown last Friday night followed along those lines.
That’s given the Panthers’ 16 returning starters—eight on each side of the line—and the Rebels’ mere seven returnees with any game experience at all.
“We had to make some changes offensively for this season, and it’s still a work in progress,” said coach Hugh Martin, who is now 11-4 in openers and 100-81 overall at his alma mater.
“But we saw glimpses of what we think we can do off of it. We had one real good drive that ended on downs, our best chance to score, with a lot of very positive plays. Around that, though, we had mistakes with various assignments, mostly due to inexperience.”
Shortly after that strong drive, senior quarterback Gage Outlaw hurt an ankle and went out early in the second quarter, and couldn’t return at QB or linebacker.
“Some younger ones stepped in at several places, and that was good to see,” Martin said. There were six or seven freshmen and sophomores manning most defensive positions.
One was freshman running back Dujuan Armwood (6-feet, 178 pounds), who made a strong impression against the odds, running for 69 yards on 21 carries.
Backup QB Branden Reyna (5-10, 165), another freshman, ran the offense in relief of Outlaw.
Martin also gave shout-outs to several who showed up well.
“Up front,” he said, “Andrew Underhill (Jr., 5-10, 239), who missed most of last year with an injury, played exceptionally well both ways. He always goes very hard.
“Armwood made some good cuts on runs and ran hard, even when there was no hole for him.
“Gage looked good before he came out. He’s an inside linebacker, too, and after a few early plays to settle in, he was on point there, too.
“Eli Morrisey (So., 5-8, 140) gave us good run support at cornerback, and Dujuan at free safety as well. Plus, Dujuan had an interception.
“Saul Mendoza (Sr., 5-7, 215) gave us backfield help, especially in creating running lanes, did some good things blocking.
“Matt Wilkins (Jr., 5-9, 170) played in both lines and definitely did a lot of good things. Matt Coltren (Sr., 5-11, 205) also graded out well.”
Northside senior running back James Gorham ran for 222 yards and two touchdowns, including a 79-yarder.
With the Rebels down 14-0 late in the first quarter, they mounted their best drive, going 54 yards on 13 plays to the enemy 12-yard line. But they suffered a loss and turned the ball over on downs at the 21.
They also ended the game with a 51-yard drive to the Northside 37, where the game clock ran out.
Northside outgained ND 393-101, and 363-101 rushing. The Rebels had only one penalty for 15 yards to the Panthers’ nine for 76, and Armwood’s pick was the only turnover.
Martin said he knew going in what to expect: “We knew about their physicality and execution, and that they were very experienced.
“They lost in the second round [in 2019] to Northampton County, which went to the (1A) state championship game.
“But I could see glimpses of what I think we can get to. After the opening series, we played pretty well on defense the rest of the first half. Up to when it was 14-0, we had done well getting to our spots versus a good team.
“We had some spurts where we played exceptionally well and were moving, but we lacked consistency. “
“We’ve got to improve, get everybody on the same page. That’ll be our key for this week—to get in synch and get to the ball.”
ND hosts Jones Sr.
in home opener
North Duplin opens its home schedule on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at H.E. Grubbs Field against Jones Senior. The Trojans’ opener last Friday at Union was canceled because of field conditions.
“I talked to coach [Greg] Hampton, and they sound a lot like us, with a lot of young players,” Martin said. “He said they’ve also limited their playbook, like we have, so I think we’re very similar in those ways.”
Rebel Notebook
• ND is 6-7 against Northside after losing 3 straight and 5 of 6. The teams are 1-1 against each other in openers, the Rebels having won 34-0 in 2007 at home.
• ND is 47-19 (.712) in all season openers.
