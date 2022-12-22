HARRELLS – Ten up. Ten down.
HARRELLS – Ten up. Ten down.
The Crusaders (10-0) are knocking down opponents as if they were dominoes in an art show.
Harrells Christian Academy’s latest win, though, didn’t come easy as have many of its other victories this season.
Sophomore Dashaun McKoy scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while freshman Antonio McKoy hit for 17 and had 10 boards during a 54-49 triumph over Wake Christian last Friday night in Raleigh.
Sophomore Zicareian added 10 as HCA rallied from a 30-25 third-quarter deficit with a 19-10 rush in the final eight minutes.
HCA shot 52 percent from the field on Monday during a 73-22 win over Southeastern Christian Academy (Shallotte) in Harrells.
Antonio McKoy tossed in 28 by hitting on 13 of 17 from the field, while Dashaun nailed 7 of 9 for 17 points. McNeil and Ethan Spell had eight apiece in a game that was not close after a 24-4 beginning.
HCA hosts Berean Baptist (2-8) on Monday, once-beaten Falcon Christian (9-1) on Wednesday and travels to Wilmington today (Thursday) to face Southeastern Home School (3-7)
The schedule is much tougher for HCA after the new year as the Crusaders go against Three Rivers Conference foes Cape Fear Academy (8-2), Fayetteville Academy (8-4), Coastal Christian (4-4) in Harrells and return games on the road.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com
