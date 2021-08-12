RICHLANDS — Pat Byrd’s first season at Richlands hardly seemed like a season, given the Wildcats only played five games because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Warsaw native might call it half-a-season.
Even through the difficulties, Byrd has forged forward as best he could building a new culture and all that goes with it at Richlands.
The pandemic cost his team and others across the state players as juniors and seniors left for various reasons — to work, help at home, pursue other things as they begin to turn into adults.
But many schools are finding diamonds in the rough with sophomores and freshmen.
Richlands has 11 juniors and 12 seniors on its roster, but the combined total is half of the 49 sophomores and juniors in the program.
“We had 17 freshman last year and almost 30 this year, so that’s a good start,” Byrd said. “It’s a building process.
“We never had the kids in the weight room for a full year, and then have almost a spring season like they do in college football.”
Yet he remains optimistic as Richlands went 3-2 in the spring and has some players back from that group.
“We’ve had an uphill climb from Day 1, and I knew that coming in,” said Byrd, who came from 3A Jacksonville’s successful program as a coordinator. “But I know this, we’re tougher and stronger than last year.
“I like the attitude and work ethic of the younger group and want to keep them where they are.”
Richlands’ might can be seen around the play of Dylan Appleyard, Dylan Ribott, Damien Hall and Daniel Shreckengost.
The Four-Ds, plus quarterback Malachi Murphy and running backs Brennan Baker and Owen Simco will lead the ‘Cats into a new 3A conference that includes Croatan, West Carteret, Swansboro, White Oak and Dixon.
Richlands also has traditional independent games against East Duplin and Southwest Onslow and also Princeton, three physical punch-you-in-the-mouth teams.
“We don’t have any off weeks,” Byrd said. “We’ll get tested early to see what kind of intestinal fortitude we have. We’ll know what we have before conference play. But I can also tell you that we’re excited about going back to work, and this conference is better than the one we were in last season. It’s much stronger overall.”
Byrd will look to Appleyard, Ribott and Shreckengost for power in the battle lines and second level.
Appleyard (5-10, 196) will play a role as a linebacker and on both lines, while classmates Ribbot (5-10, 212) and Shreckengost (6-1, 201) and junior C.J. McDonald (6-2, 196) work primarily in the offensive and defensive trenches.
Hall (5-10, 185), a junior, will roam as an outside ‘backer.
Seniors Baker (5-10, 165), Jeremiah Lovejoy (5-11, 148) and Murphy (6-1, 186) along with sophomores Simco (5-9, 167) and Elijah Polingo (6-0, 194) will head up the secondary.
But keeping Murphy on the bench would be preferable since he goes into Week 1 as the starting quarterback.
The senior had his moments during the spring, and he brings athleticism to the Wildcats, who will run a spread offense.
Hall, Baker and Simco look to be the primary running backs.
Lovejoy is the top choice among a handful of wide receivers.
“It’s early and I’m never satisfied at this point,” Byrd said. “I told them to run all summer because we have to be in good shape. Round is a shape, too, but not what we want.”
Byrd said he would have to play more players both ways than he would like.
He sees West Carteret and Croatan as favorites in the Coastal 3A.
“West is extremely well-coached and beat Jacksonville last year,” Byrd said. “Croatan has one of the more disciplined programs in terms of the weight room, and that shows, too.”
Byrd went on to talk about White Oak and Swansboro’s passing attacks.
“White Oak’s has athletes and a QB that can take it to the house any time he touches the ball, and good skill position players,” he said. “I expect Swansboro to run an air raid passing attack and to have a running game off that as well.
“Hey, we’re all 0-0 right now. What we’ve got to learn to do is play with intensity, play when we’re tired and fight through adversity. That’s more about us than our opponents.”
Byrd’s father Billy coached James Kenan to a 119-68 mark from 1978 to 1994. That’s second all-time at the school to recently retired Ken Avent Jr.’s 123 wins. Pat, like his dad, was a Tiger center a quarter-century later in the late 1980s.
The Wildcats played James Kenan in 2019 (a 36-15 Tiger win) for the first time since 1990. But they had to drop that game in the shortened season last spring to keep their long-running rivalry game with Southwest Onslow. SWO is now in the East Central 2A Conference with Kenan.
