Richlands entered last week with a 2-0 record and two shutouts.
It closed after two treks up the Crystal Coast with a 2-2 record following two games in five days against still-unbeaten teams.
On Tuesday last week, the Wildcats fell 25-13 at East Carteret.
Last Friday, they lost at Croatan 44-0.
First-year coach Pat Byrd’s game schedule—and everything else—got jammed when his team missed games and practice the first two weeks of March under Covid-19 protocol.
It hasn’t been able to practice much more than that since the quarantine was lifted.
Now Byrd and the Wildcats are on another week of short preparation, having played at Croatan last Saturday and hosting Dixon tonight (Thursday) at 6:30.
Richlands, 2-2 overall and 2-2 in the Coastal 8 2A/1A Conference, closes the regular season on Friday next week after a novel eight days between games.
They’ll be working to break a long losing streak against county rival Southwest Onslow, also 2-2, 2-2.
East Carteret 25,
Richlands 13
At East Carteret, the Wildcats continued having trouble generating offense, largely due to a rash of fumbles. They dropped the ball 12 times and lost four.
They also had fumbled repeatedly on their new offense’s shotgun snaps from center in their 19-0 win over Pender the previous Friday.
Richlands fell behind in Beaufort 13-0 in the first quarter on runs of 16 and five yards by EC quarterback Adam McIntosh. That score stood at halftime.
East Carteret stretched its lead to 19-0 in the third quarter before the Wildcats cut it to 19-6 early in the fourth on Dominic Green’s 58-yard interception return.
But the Mariners put it out of reach when Jathan Parker pounded four yards for his second short touchdown of the night.
Then the Richlands offense counted its only touchdown in the game with 22 seconds left when quarterback Tré Gooding took it in from four yards following Green’s 67-yard dash.
The Mariners also had three other deep threats, but were stopped on downs each time—at the 25 and 16 in the second quarter, and at the 14 in the fourth.
East Carteret led in total offense 237-208, rushing 200-129, first downs 10-7, and won turnovers 4--0.
Gooding passed true on four of seven attempts for 79 yards with one interception.
EC’s McIntosh hit only three of 15 for 37 yards, and was the victim of Green’s scoring interception return.
Green led the Wildcats with 71 yards rushing on just three carries (23.7), including his 67-yarder that set up Gooding’s score.
The Mariners played without leading rusher Jacob Nelson, who was on a family trip. Nelson rolled up five touchdowns and 251 yards in the first two games, but Parker scored twice as his understudy and netted 109 yards on 14 trips (7.8 per). McIntosh added 85 yards with 15 rushes (5.5).
Richlands had beaten Trask 34-0, then had come off the two-week pandemic layoff to blank Pender 19-0 the previous Friday.
Croatan 44,
Richlands 0
BROAD CREEK —The opening kickoff was delayed by weather from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.. But the action wasn’t a minute old before Croatan’s Colton Sullivan raced 69 yards for the first of his two touchdowns.
The Cougars tacked on a safety to make it 9-0, and then Dustin Hayden tallied on an 11-yard run to push it to 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Their lead grew to 30-0 at halftime on short runs by Sullivan (eight yards) and Hayden (two).
Long-distance dialing rounded out the scoring in the third quarter with a 74-yard sprint by Brayden Stephens and a 40-yarder by J.J. Pritchett.
Statistics were not availaboe for this game.