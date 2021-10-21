KINSTON – Even when Kinston “picked its poison” it couldn’t stop Kanye Roberts.
Roberts ran for seven touchdowns and scored another via a pass reception to help Wallace-Rose Hill burn Kinston 62-35 on the Vikings field.
Yet his record night was short of a state record.
Savone Tutt of Pamlico County holds the record with nine touchdowns in a single game, a feat he accomplished in 2019. Five other players have had eight, and there are a slew of players who’ve had seven.
Yet the state record for touchdowns is 13 by Ricky Lanier, who ran for five scores and passed for eight as Williamston Hayes beat Snow Hill 80-0 in 1967.
Still, Roberts is first in the nation in points (208) and touchdowns (34) and sixth in yards (1,712).
Last Friday was another glorious game for the Bulldogs’ offense.
Roberts ran 23 times for 269 yards, fullback Robert Montgomery had 15 totes for 140 yards and halfback Kaymond Farrior took the pig seven times for 90 yards.
WRH (7-1, 4-0) has scored 62 or more points in five consecutive games. The outburst came after WRH was beaten 49-35 by South Carolina 4A champ North Myrtle Beach.
The win sets up the Bulldogs for a showdown for first place in the ECC against East Duplin on Friday night at Jack Holley Football Complex/Thell Overman Stadium .
“Kinston is so big, athletic and talented and had a great game plan, and we were kind of knocked back after their first scoring drives,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger. “Then our defense made the adjustments. But I’ll tell you, it’s going to be interesting to see how many teams from our conference get into the state playoffs. I think it’s lived up to what people thought it would be.”
Especially WRH. And in this first-ever gridiron meeting between the schools, Kinston had too many offensive options to cover.
Anytime they shut down Roberts or Farrior on the outside, Montgomery would pound his way through the heart of the defense. After a couple of sequences, it was clear the Vikings were not going to get many clean licks on Roberts, the Bulldog senior, who leads the ECC and Duplin County in rushing and scoring with 1,712 yards and 29 TDs.
Four snaps into the game it was 6-0 as Montgomery hit for 11 yards and Roberts 14 and then scored from 28.
Nine plays later, Kinston went up 7-6 after a pass from Messiah Semndaia took the ball to the 1.
Roberts scored from the 35 six plays later, but Kinston kept up when a jet-sweep score by Tyquez Drake gave Kinston its last lead at 14-12.
Roberts’ nine-yard run and an Xzavier Pearsall to Tyler Murphy conversion pass had WRH on top 20-14. An 18-yard run by Farrior set up the burst.
Farrior scored from the 27 and a Pearsall bootleg made it 28-14 at halftime.
On the first possession of the third quarter, WRH’s defense stopped the Vikings on fourth-and-6 from their own 44 when Montgomery sniffed out a screen pass. Roberts and Robert Davis made plays on first and second down.
Montgomery had totes of 12 and eight yards and Roberts took it the final 24 as the count ballooned to 36-14.
Jabari Carney recovered an onside kickoff and three plays later it was 42-15.
Kinston (6-3, 2-3) made it 42-21 on a reverse by Calvin Holloway, and while it may have looked a little closer on the scoreboard, action on the field told another story.
Roberts’ sixth TD came after Farrior and Montgomery had first-down runs.
A Torry Davis interception two plays later returned the ball to WRH. A penalty forced second-and-long and Pearsall found Roberts on a fly pattern and the rest was speed history.
Semndaia threw to Tevin Holloway for a score to bring it to 55-35.
Roberts finished things off with a 50-yard jaunt into the end zone.
Bulldog Bites
Farrior, who was the lead back last spring when Roberts missed three games with a high ankle sprain, was Duplin County’s Offensive Player of the Year. Ironically, he was faster on a paved surface than Roberts during track season. Friday, Farrior scored from the 16, but a penalty wiped it out. Two downs later he took in home from the 27. Montgomery could be a carry (four yards) shy of the 1,000-yard mark.
Kinston’s first score was set up by a Semndaia’s pass on fourth-and-1 from the 20. Omari Shaw recovered a squib kick for WRH. Pearsall threw hit the bullseye on fourth-and-12 with 1:55 to play before halftime. Tyler Murphy squeezed it for 19 yards.
WRH has lost three of the past four games against ED. (See B1 for an advance story on Friday’s game).
The Bulldogs visit James Kenan in their regular season finale. They have won eight straight in the series.
