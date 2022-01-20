TEACHEY – Let’s not even pretend there is a bigger story in Duplin County football than Kanye Roberts.
Wallace-Rose Hill’s second running back to race to a full-ride scholarship at an in-state Division I program in the past four years, held state and national records en route to carrying the Bulldogs to the 2A championship game.
Fellow runners in his pack – fullback Antwon Montgomery and Kaymond Farrior – did their part as WRH’s offense shattered team marks on numerous levels.
The unstoppable threesome and four power-blocking teammates helped WRH nab seven of 14 spots on Duplin’s Elite first-team for 2021.
East Central 2A Conference champion East Duplin had five first-team selections on offense and four more on defense.
The Panthers went 11-2 before falling to the Bulldogs (13-3) in the third round of the playoffs.
James Kenan came in with a pair of first-team picks and three on the second unit.
The Tigers rallied from a slow start in nonconference games to go 4-2 in the ECC and 6-4 overall. JK showed signs of its past by being competitive against some of the best 2A schools n the East.
North Duplin (3-7) had one first-team player and two on the second squad.
Seniors held 12 of 23 first-team spots. Juniors had nine and there were two sophomores on that list.
Roberts, who enrolled in classes earlier this month at Appalachian State, is the runaway winner for Mr. Football.
Bulldog coach Kevin Motsinger is the Coach of the Year for his fourth honor in five years since returning to Duplin County. He coached three seasons at James Kenan (2003-05).
Panther Daunte Hall is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Farrior repeats as Offensive Player of the Year because of his versatility.
James Kenan’s Andrew Pender captured the Champion’s Heart honor, a new Duplin’s Elite award since the county-wide salute’s inception as a year-end gridiron review in 2009.
Montgomery, who was in the running for all five of the marquee awards, was one of two players to be a first-team pick on both offense and defense.
Duplin’s four schools had a combined record of 33-16, and three of four made it into the second round of the playoffs. The mark from 2021 is an improvement over 2020 (14-17), 2019 (24-13) and 2018 (24-18).
The top two cumulative season records are 47-11 in 2007 and 46-10 in 2006.
But this season was not as good as 2017 (46-11), when three county schools – WRH, ED and ND –made it to state finals in three classifications. The Bulldogs came home a winner in overtime over Reidsville, the state’s leader with 18 state crowns.
Now for the finer parts of history to honor the gridiron’s best from last fall.
COACH OF
THE YEAR
Kevin Motsinger,
Wallace-Rose Hill
Coaching a football team in the COVID era – 2020 and 2021 – has not been easy. The virus has ripped up playbooks, practice and game schedules and in general brought dis-organization, postponements and cancellations to any idea on a coach’s agenda.
School have fewer players and more protocol. Less injuries, perhaps, but more missing-because-of-positive-tests.
Through it all, no one handled it better than Wallace-Rose Hill’s Kevin Motsinger.
Yet before Motsinger could win his fourth COY crown in five years, he had to beat his nemesis, East Duplin’s Battle Holley. Going into their confrontation in the third round, Holley had won four of five against his coaching counterpart.
No. 10 East Region seed WRH held the No. 2 Panthers on fourth down inside the 10 in the waning seconds for a 21-17 win. Then the Bulldogs proceeded to top No. 4 Northeastern (57-22) and No. 1 Princeton (34-25) before falling to No. 1 West seed Shelby (55-34) in the 2A final at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.
WRH had one fewer win than in 2017 when Motsinger guided those Bulldogs to the 2A crown.
During his 16-year head coaching career, Motsinger has a lifetime mark of 145-73 at James Kenan (24-14) , New Hanover (73-43) and WRH (48-17).
WRH’s two regular-season losses came to ED (24-21) and South Carolina 4A power North Myrtle Beach (49-35), a replacement team for Clinton, which could not play because of too many positive COVID-19 cases.
Was this Motsinger’s best coaching campaign?
Perhaps. If not, it was one of his more satisfying seasons.
WRH had fewer players doing more jobs than in the past.
And Motsinger and his staff handled virus protocols about as well as could be expected.
But the bottom line was WRH winning 13 games, its most since going 14-1 in Motsinger’s first season in Teachey.
MR. FOOTBALL
Kanye Roberts,
Wallace-Rose Hill,
Senior, RB
Since the bulk of this newspaper’s readership is from Duplin County, let’s put Kanye Roberts’ season in perspective using familiar examples of his dominance.
Roberts ran for 3,511 yards this season.
Javonte Williams, who starred at UNC, had 3,152 yards during his entire career. Ditto for Cameren Darymple, who had 3,076 and Johnny Glaspie, who was at 3,526.
Roberts had 64 touchdowns this season.
Williams and Glaspie each had 27 TDs as seniors and Dalrymple 30 in his final two seasons.
Roberts is Duplin County’s all-time career rushing leader and it isn’t even close.
He was second in the state in rushing yards and TDs for a season and third in points for a career (730), yards in a season and TDs.
Nationally, his 64 TDs is fifth all-time. He’s eighth all-time in points, 11th in TDs and 17th in rushing yards.
Here’s the skinny on his senior season. Roberts was totally unstoppable.
He ran for 200 or more yards in 10 of 16 games, which included a season-high 355 against Princeton in the East Region final.
Roberts capped off his career with a 255-yard, four-TD performance against Shelby during a 55-34 loss.
From this point forward all running backs in run-heavy Duplin will be compared to him.
Roberts ran for 1,443 yards as a freshman, 1,558 as a sophomore, 876 during a covid-shortened junior in which he only played six total games. But going over the 3,000-yard plateau this season more than put Roberts – who averaged 12.3 yards per carry – in a category all by himself.
WRH’s offense was first in the state in rushing – all-time – with 7,074 yards, third in TDs (116) and fourth in points (808). The ’Dawgs were third nationally in TDs and fifth in rushing.
The N.C. single-season rushing mark they topped was that of the 2017 East Duplin club (6,223) – by 851 yards.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER
OF THE YEAR
Daunte Hall, East Duplin,
Junior, DB/RB
Daunte Hall has it all.
He’s fast, speedy, agile and can read a play by the quarterback’s eyes and movements.
Teams that didn’t game-plan for his abilities and presence suffered the consequences.
Hall, who had 73 tackles, six interceptions and 1,069 all-purpose yards, came to the gridiron to make hits and bring down ball carriers.
The free safety, who was the ECC’s top defender, rushed for 487 yards and four TDs in an offense where carries were divided between five running backs.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER
OF THE YEAR
Kaymond Farrior,
Wallace-Rose Hill,
Senior, RB/DB/KR
Farrior is a speedster who can score from any position on the field.
This season he took fewer hand-offs than in 2020, but still ran for 1,083 yards and 16 TDs, and brought back two kickoffs and a punt for scores.
In fairness, he even had a long TD run in the state final that an official said he stepped out of bounds, despite the stadium replay at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium showing otherwise. The official later admitted he made an incorrect call.
Farrior let rugged fullback Montgomery and all-state RB Roberts handle the inside runs. He was the sweep and counter man. a player the team tried to get into space. The senior, who on the track was faster than Roberts, found holes to exploit the defense. He was a player defenses could never hit hard.
Paired with Roberts and Montgomery, Farrior got less time in the spotlight.
But that didn’t stop him from being a lead blocker on a score by one of his backfield mates.
WRH’s offense lived on execution, Wing-T deception, blocking and RBs with yardsticks and end zones in their eyes.
Farrior got the bulk of his in a blinding flash to the opposing defenses.
The backstory on Farrior: he’s a repeat winner of Offensive Player of the Year.
Farrior stepped up last spring (the 2020 season) when Roberts went down for three games with an injury and WRH’s offense didn’t miss a beat.
Farrior ran for 931 yards in nine games as WRH went 5-4 in the strange season, which was moved by Covid from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021.
Farrior and Montgomery are stars – and then some – if placed on another team.
Yet in many ways they both got their fair share of well-deserved glory.
Roberts averaged five TDs and 200-plus yards against everyone in a historic and not-soon-forgotten-season.
Yet his two sidekicks had the some memorable highlight reels, too, like the 98-yard score Farrior had in ’20. “First-down Farrior” from the spring became “Touchdown Farrior” in the fall.
Farrior averaged 14.3 yards per carry as a senior and 11.5 for his career.
CHAMPION’S
HEART AWARD
Andrew Pender,
James Kenan, Senior,
QB/RB/DB
It isn’t difficlt to see the heart of Andrew Pender, JK’s Mr. Everything.
He spearheaded the Tigers’ revival and it wasn’t just in his statistics.
Pender was JK’s unquestionable leader – and star who always seemed to pull the Tigers out of the fire with his infectious energy and skills that could make him the county’s best all-around athlete.
His resume also comes with added charisma and confidence.
Pender led JK to six wins and at no point was he not directly responsible.
Athletes like him relish those moments.
The 6-2, 175-pounder ran for more than 1,000 yards and 11 TDs, had 270 reception yards and two scores and threw for 301 yards and four TDs. He had an 89-yard kickoff return against Southwest Onslow.
Pender all but willed JK to its 41-34 overtime win against East Bladen in the first round of the playoffs to deliver the Tigers their first 2A postseason win since 1993. (The Tigers were a 1A/1AA team from 1997-2016.)
Here is the real sideline scoop that best describes Pender.
Teams on both sides of the field knew and every fan in the stands knew Pender would be the ball target, carrier or receiver.
Pender delivered about as much magic as could be expected as the Tigers went 4-2 in the ECC and 6-4 overall, which included a road win over Kinston (48-47 in overtime) that had his fingerprints all over it.
It was JK’s first overall winning record since 2015.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Roberts (RB), Hall (DB), Farrior (KR/RB) and Pender (Utility) are Duplin’s Elite first-team selections and are joined by:
Nick Cavenaugh,
ED, Senior, QB
Cavenaugh passed for 607 yards and nine TDs and ran for three scores as the steady ball distributor for the Panthers’ explosive Wing-T offense. He gave head coach Battle Holley consistency and he had a cool head in pressure situations.
Antwon Montgomery,
WRH, Junior, FB
Montgomery plays bigger than his size – 5-8, 197 – would suggest.
Ask anyone who tried to bring the junior to the ground. He ran for 1,714 yards and 15 TDs. He averaged more than 9 yards per carry and went over the 100-yard mark in six games, including 206 against West Craven in the second round of the playoffs and 108 versus Shelby in the 2A finals.
Avery Gaby, ED,
Junior RB
Gaby ran for 1,458 yards and 24 TDs as the top-producing back in a running offense that also used four other of his classmates. Gaby, also a fierce defender, made 43 tackles as a mostly part-time player on that side of the ball.
He ran for 100 yards or more nine times, including a career-high 209 as ED rallied to beat resurgent Pender 48-44. He also got 163 yards and two scores in a close loss to once-beaten Princeton. Five times he scored three TDs.
Hayden McGee,
JK, Junior, WR
McGee could have the best hands in Duplin County. The crafty receiver found ways to get open to catch 15 balls for 272 yards in the Tigers’ run-oriented offense.
Tyler Murphy,
WRH, Senior TE
Murphy provided smarts and toughness to an attack that ran over the opposition.
“He’s a big, athletic kid who used his intellectual abilities to find ways to get it done,” Motsinger said.
Rodrigo Sanchez,
ED, Junior, OL
Sanchez was the Panthers’ toughest linemen, grading out with an 89 percent mark. East Duplin had five young running backs and each had a productive season, some with fewer carries and some with a few more. They ran well because of the holes made by Sanchez and company.
Oscar Iraheta,
WRH, OL
The unquestioned leader of the Bulldog’s line, Iraheta was as tough and durable as anyone. Motsinger called him, “a very physical and violent technician on the O-line.”
Tylique Hall, WRH,
Senior, OL
Hall started playing football two years ago and progressed quickly because of his work ethic.
“He was a quiet-go-to-work guy who was very physical,” Motsinger said.
Jerson Ochoa, ED,
Senior, OL
Ochoa was East Duplin’s second-highest-rated lineman, who graded out at 87 in Holley’s system.
“He was a really sold player up there,” Holley said.
Cole Jenkins,
WRH, Senior, OL
Jenkins, the third Bulldog lineman on the first team, brought it on Friday nights.
“He had a high motor and was a high-intensity football player,” Motsinger said.
Darwin Bonilla,
ED, Soph., PK
Bonilla hit 57 of 63 PAT kicks and was 7 for 7 on field goals, two of which helped East Duplin win a game late. He split the uprights in key battles against Clinton, Princeton, WRH (twice) and Kinston.
FIRST TEAM
DEFENSE
Kade Kennedy,
ED, Junior, DL
Kennedy had 67 tackles, five sacks, seven hurries and is also a running back on the second team.
Zach West, WRH,
Senior, DL
West was a football project, to say the least. His first game was two years ago. But he showed his toughness in the trenches.
“He had no clue what he was doing, but he became a good player with high energy and a give-it-all motor,” Motsinger said.
Braxton Brown,
ED, Senior, DL
Brown may have been the second best defensive player in the county. He moved from linebacker after a stellar junior season and had 82 tackles. He did for the line what Hall did for the rest of the defense’s coverage area.
Aiden Venecia,
JK, Junior, DL
Venecia proved he was legit early in the season. He never looked back.
Venecia went from a no-name player to a guy who will be on the radar of anyone playing the Tigers next season. He was a key two-way lineman for James Kenan.
Matt Wilkins,
ND,. Senior DL
North Duplin had to fight for everything it got in 2021. No Rebel put more on the line than Wilkins, an all-league selection in the Carolina 1A Conference.
Jackson Gause,
ED, Junior, LB
Gause was one of the most surprising players to spring to the forefront in 2021. He had 101 tackles and was as much a part of ED’s defensive identity as Kennedy, Brown and Hall.
Antwon Montgomery,
WRH, Junior, LB
Montgomery’s 10 tackles against East Duplin were key to a victory in the playoffs. He also had eight takedowns against Princeton in the East Region final.
Mason Brown,
JK, Junior, LB
Brown was the leading tackler on a James Kenan defense that improved dramatically since the spring season. And 10 starters return next fall.
Luis Olivos,
ND, Senior, LB
Olivos was the best North Duplin defender who also ran for 644 yards and nine TDs on the other side of the ball.
Xzavier Pearsall,
WRH, Junior DB
Pearsall, also the Bulldog QB, is talent that is being polished. He had 52 tackles and three interceptions.
Andy Kornegay,
JK, Senior, DB
Kornegay, who also played running back, was, “a game-changer on both side of the ball,” said Tiger coach Tim Grady.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Xzavier Pearsall,
WRH, Junior, QB
Pearsall threw for 726 yards and 12 TDs and ran for 205 yards.
He his role will be expanded next fall.
Kade Kennedy,
ED, Junior, RB
Kennedy ran for 574 yards, had 75 receiving yards and 64 via kick returns.
Nizaya Hall,
ED, Junior, RB
Hall was the Panther’s second-leading rusher with 519 yards and seven scores.
Eli Morrisey,
ND, Junior, RB
Morrisey toted the ball 156 times for 644 yards and four scores.
Chase Pierce,
ND, Senior, TE
Pierce found ways to contribute to the offense during the first season he was asked to step up his game.
A starter on the baseball team since his freshman season, he got the football job done.
Tristan Diaz,
JK, Soph., OL
Diaz proved could be a pillar on the Tigers line.
The sophomore is trending upward after a solid first season.
Aiden Venecia,
JK, Soph., OL
The 6-3, 245 pound Venecia wasn’t easily moved and along with Diaz, made James Kenan a force to be reckoned with up front.
Kevin Juarez,
ED, Junior, OL
Juarez learned quickly on an ED line that was a step ahead of most defenses.
Andrew Underhill,
ND, Senior, OL
Underhill provided power for the Rebels on both lines.
Lon Teachey
WRH, Senior, PK
Teachey hit 70 of 80 PAT kicks for 87.5 percent.
Dujuan Armwood,
ND, Soph., Utility
Armwood, ND’s leading rushing during his freshman season, missed three games because of an injury.
But he moved from a defensive back to linebacker and was key to the Rebels’ defense.
Donavan Armwood,
ND, Fr., KR
Armwood had five fumble recoveries and caused two drops, while being a great open-field tackler.
SECOND TEAM
DEFENSE
Cole Jenkins,
WRH, Senior, DL
Jenkins played well on both sides of the line during a” come-out” senior season.
Marcus Baysden,
JK, Junior, DL
Baysden didn’t back down from anyone, and looks to add another chapter about playing in the battle zone next season.
Kevon Carr,
WRH, Junior, DL
Fought through injuries to return to the field. Once he got back, he showed he could be a factor.
Chris Martin,
ED, Soph., DL
Martin had a solid campaign with 48 tackles and five sacks.
Jesse Clinesmith,
ED, Junior, DL
Clinesmith, who also plays tight end, had 38 tackles and will play into the future of East Duplin in both football and basketball.
He has size (6-6, 210) and relishes contact.
Octavion Murphy,
WRH, Junior, LB
Murphy had 77 tackles as a sophomore and 111 last fall, and might become a big-time defensive leader for WRH.
Tamarion Bellamy
WRH, JR. LB
Bailey made 88 tackles, including 12 that went for lost yardage.
Daniel Forsythe,
JK, Junior, LB
Forsthye was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler.
Josh Cottle,
ED, Senior, LB
Cottle made 61 tackles and had a pair of sacks.
Robert Davis, W
RH, Senior, DB
Davis had 67 tackles, including five for lost yardage.
Elam Moore,
ED, Soph., DB
Moore had 68 tackles and four sacks, and will be involved more on both sides of the ball in the next two sesons.
Landen Kelly, ND, Senior, DB
Kelly, a two-year starter, was a key player in the secondary for the Rebels.