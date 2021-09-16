JACKSONVILLE—North Duplin was the big winner in sort of a battle of attrition Friday night.
The Rebels held Lejeune to little accomplishment on either side of the ball and registered their second straight shutout, 55-0, on the otherwise-quarantined U.S. Marine Base. They blanked Jones Senior 12-0 the previous week at home.
North Duplin (2-2), which had scored just three touchdowns in its first three games, flooded the field with three TDs in each of the first two quarters for a 42-0 halftime lead.
Sophomore Dujuan Armwood romped for five touchdowns and averaged 17 yards each time he touched the ball, with 170 yards on 10 carries.
Senior fullback Luis Olivos was even better on average with 19 yards per play, getting 114 on six runs with one touchdown.
The Rebels had only 23 players in uniform, mainly due to injuries, down from their usual 30-plus. But the Devilpups dressed even fewer, estimated in the teens.
“With no fans [on the visitors’ side], it was certainly a very different atmosphere,” said ND’s 16th-year coach Hugh Martin. “Their band was there, and I think anyone who lives on base could attend.”
The North Duplin contingent was basically limited to those who got off the bus.
The Rebel faithful are often a 12th player to their team, but this time the mismatch was obvious.
North Duplin won turnovers 5-0, allowed only four first downs and outgained Lejeune 327-27. The Rebels racked up 321 yards rushing (12.4 average) to minus-4 on 29 Devilpup attempts.
“Defensively, I feel like in all four games, we’ve run to the ball real well,” Martin said. “It helps tremendously when you get multiple players around the ball.
“Our defensive coaches have done a super job. The angles we take to the ball are getting better, and the kids seem to understand what needs to be done.”
Besides the heavy lifting by Armwood and Olivos, quarterback Branden Reyna had a touchdown and 37 yards on eight carries (4.6).
“Reyna has also really stepped up as our kicker,” Martin said, “also on kickoffs, and he’s getting better every game. We had one extra point blocked, but somebody just leaked through.”
Saul Mendoza was ND’s kicker the past four years until he got hurt last spring in his senior season.
“Reyna’s a sophomore, and we hope he’ll continue to develop,” said the coach.
Reyna also rotated some at running back, along with wingback Landen Kelly.
“We’re trying to find ways get our running backs some rest, more on offense than defense [where both play linebacker],” said Martin. “So we’re rotating Eli [Morrisey] and Dujuan more, and Luis some too.”
Brothers in arms
Freshman Donovan Armwood, Dujuan’s younger brother, also made a mark in the game.
So did brothers Landen and Luke Kelly, but more about them in a bit.
“Donovan had a real good game on offense with some key blocks,” said Martin, “and he did well on defense at outside linebacker.
The brothers got the Rebels started with a bang when Donovan intercepted a pass on the game’s second play at the Lejeune 36-yard line.
On second down, Dujuan dashed 29 yards for a 7-0 lead, counting Reyna’s first of seven conversion kicks.
Next, Reyna picked off another pass at the Rebel 38, and five plays later Dujuan Armwood scored again on a five-yard run. Olivos contributed runs of 27 and 21 yards to the drive.
Then Olivos scored on a 19-yard run after Dujuan Armwood returned a punt 31 yards to the Lejeune 36.
That made it 21-0 after the first quarter, and North Duplin added three more touchdowns in the second.
The Rebels took over on downs around midfield and scored on two runs by Dujuan Armwood. First, he bolted 54 yards to the three, then took it in.
His fourth touchdown wasn’t far behind, after a little help from his brother and a friend.
Donovan Armwood recovered a fumble at the Leathernecks’ 25, Olivos raced to the one, and Dujuan poked it over.
Before halftime, ND was set up at the home five-yard line after Lejeune’s punter picked up a loose snap in the end zone and barely made it back across the goal line.
Freshman Luke Kelly, Landen’s brother, hit Levi George with a five-yard pass, and it was 42-0 at the break.
In the third period, Dujuan Armwood raced 36 yards for his fifth touchdown. On that drive, he had another run of 10 yards and Olivos added one of 19.
The last score came when QB Reyna carried all five times on a 37-yard drive and scored from the four.
At that point, North Duplin had scored on all eight possessions, then punted on its last two.
Pamlico this week
The Rebels return home this week to play Pamlico County.
The Hurricanes (0-3) have played a tough schedule, falling to Washington 62-20 and Harrells Christian 52-28, then Kinston 34-0 last Friday.
“They’re very athletic with very good speed,” Martin said. “Their quarterback has been injured and we’re not sure if he’ll be full speed.
“They run a couple of offenses, Wing-T and gun, and they’re very quick to the ball on defense.
“A couple of their linebackers are bigger than most linemen.
“We’ve got a lot to do to prepare.”
Next, the Rebels visit Bear Grass Charter (1-3) in Williamston before opening their Carolina 1A Conference schedule on Oct. 8 at Lakewood (1-2).
A reminder: The CC has only four teams competing in football this fall, with Union having opted out due to Covid concerns.
After Lakewood, ND currently has an open date Oct. 15 then closes the regular season at Rosewood on Oct. 22 and at home vs. Hobbton on Oct. 29.
Rebel Notebook
• ND is 18-7 vs. Lejeune with 7 straight wins in which it has outscored the Devilpups 316-31. Five of those seven have been shutouts.
• Lejeune won 4 of 5 over ND from 2011-13, including two playoff victories.
• Martin, also Rebels’ athletics director, wasn’t able to entice Lejeune to move the game to H.E. Grubbs Field in light of the Marine base’s crowd restrictions due to the pandemic.
It was a different situation in 1999 immediately after Hurricane Floyd, when Lejeune’s field was flooded and their scheduled home game with the Rebels was moved to Calypso.
Also, in 1996, flooding from Hurricane Fran caused the matchup at Lejeune to be postponed to Saturday.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com