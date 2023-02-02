HARRELLS – The Harrells Christian Academy basketball team scored a season-low 44 points on Jan. 20 in a one-point win over Cape Fear Academy in Wilmington in what was a big win for the Crusaders.

HCA would have loved to have that output, plus one on Friday night in Harrells when the Crusaders lost 43-27 to the Hurricanes in a key NCISAA Coastal Rivers Conference battle.

