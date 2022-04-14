BEULAVILLE – A bit of luck mixed with a lot of execution and solid pitching.
So far its the perfect chemical reaction for unbeaten East Duplin – which is 13-0 and not superstitious but cautious and respectful as the Panthers enter a nine-game stretch in which they would be considered the favorite each night.
Max Preps’ No. 1 team in the 2A East secured its position atop the East Central Conference last week by sweeping its way to a pair of wins over second-place South Lenoir.
Tuesday’s 8-0 Panther win was the first conference loss for the Blue Devils (10-4, 4-2).
Nick Cavenaugh (6-0) lowered his ERA to 0.40 by allowing just three hits, striking out 10 and walking one. The senior has 64 strikeouts in 35 innings (16.5 per nine frames).
Cavenaugh, Brecken Bowles and Zach Brown each clubbed a pair of hits as ED scored three times in the third and sixth and twice in the fourth. Bowles drove in two and Jake Lanier, Elam Moore and Avery Noble (double) added hits.
On Friday, ED proved it wasn’t a fluke as lefty hurlers Jackson Gause (4-0) and Jackson Hunter (2-0) combined to hold down the Blue Devils in a 10-4 triumph.
South Lenoir led 4-1 after three complete, but the Panthers knocked down the door to home plate twice each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and then three more times in the seventh.
Brown, Cavenaugh and Gause each drove in two runs, while Noble and Chase Pierce punched two hits apiece.
Gause came in to work the final 4.2 innings and needed some good fortune, as he gave up two hits, but walked six. His eight strikeout were a major factor during his 93-pitch outing.
ED was set to travel to North Lenoir on Tuesday to play the Hawks on a field that is always tough on the visitors, even when NL was a 3A school, including league foe C.B. Aycock, a 3A powerhouse for more than 30 years under Charles Davis.
Tigers take two
from Bulldogs
Beating a rival is special.
Beating it twice in a week is “next level.”
James Kenan silenced Wallace-Rose Hill twice last week with the arms of Clay Pridgen and Hayden McGee and bashed its way to 10-0 and 11-4 wins.
Pridgen (5-1) allowed just one hit and didn’t walk a batter while striking out 11 on Tuesday, going the distance for the shutout.
Mason Brown punched two hits and drove in two, and McGee drove in a run and scored twice.
Will Sutton had two hits and Manny Bostic four RBI with a single, walk and being hit by a pitch.
On Friday, Sutton drove in three and McGee scored three times.
But there was a lot more offense as Mason Brown doubled and singled and Pridgen went 2 for 2 and knocked in two.
McGee scattered five hits, whiffed 10 and walked three in his six-inning stint.
JK was slated for a tough two-game set with South Lenoir this week and then plays in the FCA Wayne-Duplin Challenge Tournament at North Duplin on April 18-19.
JK faces Goldsboro at 4 p.m. on April 18, while North Duplin and Faith Christian clash in the 6 p.m. affair. The consolation the following day is at 4 p.m. and finals at 6 p.m.
Rebels overcome
miscues to top ‘Cats
North Duplin did a whole lot more right than it did wrong on Tuesday last week during a nerve-racking 12-11 win over Hobbton.
The Rebels ripped 10 hits and scored six times in the third to take a seemingly commanding 9-0 lead.
But the Wildcats came back with a six-run third and five more in the sixth and seventh, aided by six Rebel errors. Hobbton also had five fielding blunders and the teams combined for 18 hits, eight walks – and 19 stolen bases.
“I’m just thankful we got the win,” said ND coach Colton Chrisman. “Ugly ain’t even the word.”
Yet in the end ND (8-3, 5-1) found a way to nab the victory.
“One thing I will say about this group is about our desire to win is unmatched,” said Chrisman, whose team endure a driving rain in the fifth frame. “They want it bad. It was a dirty, ugly win.
“That’s why we love the game so much,” the first-year coach added with a chuckle.
ND and Neuse Charter did not play because of sloppy weather and field conditions at the Rebels’ diamond. The two ECC foes will square off on April 29.
The Rebels was to host Lakewood on Tuesday of this week and will be off until Monday, April 18, when they play in the FCA Wayne-Duplin Challenge.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com