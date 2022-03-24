TEACHEY – The Wallace-Rose Hill girls soccer team isn’t far away from its most victories since 2017.
Head coach Jordan Boser gives much of the credit to senior Jennifer Sanchez, Wendy Sabillion and Leslie De La Rosa.
“That group started the turnaround and they really stuck with it, doing the right things,” he said.
Sanchez, a striker, made a believer out of the coach with her progress.
“She grew leaps and bounds from her first year to where she is today,” Boser said.
Sabillion’s learning curve was also easily noticeable.
“I never used to know what we’d get from her, now I now and I’ll take her one-on-one with the best players,” Boser said.
De La Rosa, a team captain, leaves her heart on the field, according to her coach.
“She carries on a tradition of Wallace-Rose Hill having tough-as-nails girls,” he said. “She’s extremely talented.”
The Bulldogs are 2-4-1 with plenty of opportunities to improve on last year’s 3-12 mark. WRH went 3-1 in 2020 when COVID-19 season wiped out the spring sports season for more than 400 N.C. high schools.
Yet it’s not hard to imagine the Bulldogs having their most wins since going 7-14-1 in 2017. WRH’s only winning season was an 8-6 finish in 2014.
Three other key players are Seydi Uryla, Bailey Gatton and Katrina Garcia.
Iryla leads the team with six goals.
“She’s our most creative player and the kind of player who sees things others do not see,” Boser said.
Gatton has four goals and an assist.
“She’s an athlete who can run and is being more creative all the time,” Boser said.
Garcia, a freshman, is the goalie.
“She’s got a goalies mentality: She thinks she can save every shot, even a perfect kick,” said Boser with a laugh. “She’s awesome but pretty rough on herself.”
Boser and assistant Jennifer Gamez, a former WRH player, do not have to play perfect games, but they do have to win certain battles.
“If we stay together and work hard, we can be competitive with anyone on our schedule,” Boser said. “Our effort comes through.
“Our kids aren’t going to get pushed around. Toughness is our calling card.”