WARSAW – Trouble on the basketball court is often related to scoring droughts and losing the battle of the boards, as second- and third-shot possessions make for long defensive stands.
James Kenan suffered through all of that and yet still had a chance to beat North Lenoir last Friday night.
The Hawks’ dominance in the paint late in the game paved the way for a 58-53 win that tied the schools for third place in the East Central 2A Conference standings.
JK held the lead throughout the first three quarters.
That’s when the Hawks full-court press caused the Tigers to lose their focus offensively.
“Our big problem was sustaining the firepower to continue to score with teams,” said Tigers’ second-season coach Taylor Jones. “Defensively, we gave a great effort aside from giving them too many rebounds.
“Our goal is to hold teams to one shot per possession and we did not accomplish that. But we also have to score. North Lenoir has some athletic basketball players and they killed us on the glass, probably by a 2 to 1 margin.”
Four fingers
in the air
North Lenoir pounded its way to the win in the fourth quarter.
The Hawks took their first lead at 42-38, but Mason Brown countered with a 3-point bomb.
Sophomore Jamaury Cole’s drive made it 44-43 but a jump shot by the Hawks have them a 46-43 lead.
Freshman Stephone Stanley came in off the bench to nail a pair of jump shots to give JK a 49-46 advantage with 4:20 to play.
“He’s still wet behind the ears, but he’s matured a lot in the last month on the court,” Jones said of his freshman. “He’s a kid that wants to defend. I love his confidence. He’s very coachable and the sky is the limit. He’s a player you put in the game and he says, ‘Let’s go.’”
Two Tiger turnovers led to transition baskets to put NL up 52-49, but Coe smoothly canned a pair of free throws to cut the margin to a single point.
North Lenoir was relentless in the final 2:08 and all James Kenan could muster were two charity tosses.
In a nutshell, the Tigers were outplayed and out-hustled late.
A Hawks’ 3-pointer just before the end of the third quarter was an omen of things to come for James Kenan.
Tigers fire away
in the first half
Three-point shooting by Coe, Andrew Pender and Andy Kornegay – and cold shooting by the Hawks – were factors in a first half that saw JK maintain leads of four to seven points.
Coe hit back-to-back bombs to give the Tigers a 10-5 lead that was whittled to 12-10 after the first stop.
Kornegay connected shortly after the start of the second quarter and Danny Forsythe added two straight buckets from off the bench go up the ante to 19-12 midway through the stanza.
Pender whirled in a pair of hoops and then a jumper to beat the buzzer as JK led 29-22 at halftime.
JK maintained control in the third until the final 1:17, when NL scored seven unanswered points to tie it at 38-all.
The Hawks, who wrestled control of the momentum, were wearing down the Tigers both physically and mentally. JK struggled with NL’s pressure, and getting the ball past the mid-court line was a chore.
“They were in the 20s and maybe 30s in second-chance points,” Jones said. “We have to rebound the ball better. When we have all five go we’re successful. When a few leak back we’re not.”
Tigers’ Notebook
- Coe scored 12 points, Kornegay 11 with four assists, and post player Aiden Venecia five makers, six boards and three blocked shots.
- Coe has been in double figures in four of his last five games.
“He’s played better because he’s making better decisions,” Jones said. “He’s playing really good basketball.”
- Here’s a weird fact: JK beat NL by the same score – 58-53 – on Jan. 11 in LaGrange.
- The unusually warm weather after bitter cold, made the gymnasium like a hot-house as moisture poured from the air and onto surfaces such as the floor, ball and hands of players. It seemed to have an affect on the two teams holding and catching the ball.
- Coe came through with 10 points and Kornegay seven on Tuesday during a 63-37 loss to Kinston (15-2, 10-0), which is atop the ECC standings. “We didn’t play well but the score is no indication of how close the game was until late,” Jones said. “Lots of times when we score well early it’s not a good sign, as much as I hate to say that. We’re just not set up to get into high-scoring games.”
- The Tigers were to host Southwest Onlsow (7-13, 3-7) on Tuesday and then head to Wallace-Rose Hill (12-4, 8-2) on Thursday. The East Central Conference Tournament runs from Feb. 12 through Feb. 18. The top seed gets a bye. The rest of the teams play the first round at the foe with the higher seed. The semifinals and finals for the boys and girls are at East Duplin.
- JK’s junior varsity team has excelled under coach Ryan Fields. “They’ve had a great year, losing only to Kinston by single digits,” Jones said. “Both games were knock-down, drag-out fights.”
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com