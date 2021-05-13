CALYPSO — Kyle Holland, Andy Cameron and Gage Outlaw are off to blistering starts.
The threesome have combined for 16 hits in four games for North Duplin.
One could say they set a prime example as the club’s only seniors.
But it’s only been fruitful enough to keep the Rebels at 2-2, although they gave Rosewood more than it expected last Friday as the Eagles scored four times in the final three innings to win in Calypso.
Outlaw, who is hitting .364, was 1 for 3 with a pair of RBI.
Holland (.462) doubled, while junior Landon Kelley had a hit in three plate appearances.
ND scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to tie it at 3-3.
But hits were hard to come by after that for the Rebels, who struck out 10 times against the Eagles’ mound combination of Anderson Clucas and Bryce Wirhouski.
Logan Merritt (3-3 with a HR and three RBI) and David Alberts (3-4 with an RBI) paced the Rosewood attack, which Outlaw struck out 10 times in five innings.
He gave up just one earned run.
Cameron (.462) was held hitless after bashing two hits in each of his first three games.
Earlier in the week, Cameron and Outlaw (two RBI) both had two hits during a 15-0 smoking of Union.
ND scored six times in the both the first and second innings.
Tyler Johnsey added a two-run hit, and Eric Rosas knocked in three and picked up the win on the mound by holding the Spartans to one hit, while whiffing four.
ND is slated to face a pair of Carolina 1A Conference contenders this week, traveling to Princeton (3-1) on Tuesday and then to Hobbton (3-1) on Thursday.
Dark Horses push
past Bulldogs twice
Tyler Brinkley cannot carry the full load for Wallace-Rose Hill.
But he’s doing a bang-up job of leading by example.
The senior pitcher is 5 for 11 with at least a hit in all four games.
He had just one against Clinton last Friday, and catcher Austin Hanchey (.333) was held hitless for the first time this season as WRH lost 6-1 in Teachey.
Clinton (4-0) scored five of its six runs in the final two frames.
Payson King and Asa Evans each had two hits and combined to drive in four runs.
Three days earlier, Brinkley, Hanchey, Caleb Scholer and Bryson Lovette accounted for all four of WRH’s hits in a 4-2 loss on the Dark Horses’ diamond.
Brinkley, who scattered seven hits and two walks around eight strikeouts, absorbed the loss.
Tigers’ upset bid
awakens Raiders
James Kenan got run-scoring hits from Andrew Pender, Mason Brown and Xavier Boone last Tuesday and led Midway 3-0.
But a lightning sighting moved the game to the following night.
Midway, a regional 2A baseball power, then put on its own show of force en route to a 16-4 win.
The Raiders (4-0) pushed across five in the fourth and eight in the fifth to capture the landslide win.
It was much easier for Midway on Friday when it led from jump street and won 16-0 in Warsaw.
Manny Bostic, Hayden McGee, Pender and Brown were the lone Tigers to register a hit off Midway’s two pitchers — Christian Hairr and Hunter Gainey.
But the biggest uh-oh of the game came from James Kenan’s 10 errors by six players.
Panthers fall to Cards,
slip below .500 mark
East Duplin with a sub-.500 record.
Relax, it’s still early in the season.
But a 6-1 setback to 3A Jacksonville on Tuesday of last week puts the Panthers at 1-2.
Brody Meyer drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher, while Trent Murchison drove in a run.
ED (1-2) was to host 4-0 Clinton early this week and then travel to face the Dark Horses on Friday.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com