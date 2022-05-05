CALYPSO – Truth be known, Kyle Smith had a grudge.
And no one could blame him.
He lost his sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Duplin’s baseball team struggled to secure a spot in the playoffs his junior season, and then nearly upset Bear Grass, falling 2-1.
The mention of that game raises Smith’s head, and it’s almost as if he relives the day with a that-won’t-happen-again mental promise to himself. “A controversial call cost us the game,” he says as if to return to the present with a clutched fist.
The plays-only-baseball senior has helped reverse the trend this spring for the 14-3 Rebels, who beat Rosewood, Hobbton and Neuse Charter last week to clinch the Carolina 1A Conference regular season title.
“It was a great feeling on the bus ride home because I’ve never been on a team that nobody wants to play,” said Smith, whose Rebels have won seven in a row. “Everything is coming together and we’re clicking.”
Much of the synchronicity in the ND camp came from the shortstop and team captain, who is hitting .500 with 11 walks, four hit-by-pitches and 12 runs batted in.
In addition, he’s been informally tutoring freshman second baseman Hunt Pate, a leadoff hitter who is whacking .360 and showing breakout potential.
Yet at times Pate’s a “typical” frosh and mistakes come with the territory.
“Kyle’s acted as a big brother to make us strong up the middle, because you have to be that in high school baseball,” said ND head coach Colton Chrisman. “I think he struggled to how he would be a leader and found many ways to do it. He put in the time and effort to reap the rewards.
“He does whatever we need, from getting a big hit to making a play in the field, to leading us in sacrifice bunts. He’s a very selfless player.”
Smith is surrounded by younger players, but has been a constant in turning around the program. Classmates Gavin Lee and Landon Kelly, both of whom primarily shine on the mound, have mixed well with rising Rebels such as frosh catcher Austin Duff (.360, 21 RBI) and classmate Wesley (.250 with four hits, three runs, three RBI in his last two games), plus sophomore Tanner Kornegay (.316).
Add that to the somewhat expected rise of juniors Tyler Johnsey (.300) and Erik Rosas (.333, 13 RBI, 3-0 on the mound with 53 strikeouts in a team-high 39 innings), and its clear the Rebels are indeed firing away on all cylinders.
The title was the second for the Rebels, who overcame 2A James Kenan 5-3 for the FCA Duplin-Wayne Crossover Tournament crown during the Easter holidays.
But North Duplin had to earn come back last Friday to earn its way to the conference title by scoring seven times in the sixth inning and rally to an 11-10 win in eight innings over Neuse Charter in Calypso.
Smith knocked in four runs, Holmes two and Duff one. Pate and Kelly had two base knocks apiece.
Johnsey got the win by pitching 1.2 innings in relief, and got past a walk by whiffing three.
“For me, I had to slow down everything I did at the plate,” Smith said. “I was trying to do too much. And in the field, we’ve also tried to simplify everything. It helps that I’m seeing the ball really well and that I’ve got the experience. Some of the younger guys are going through the things I had to go through.”
But the Rebels’ biggest conquest was a 6-5 win over second-place Rosewood (14-2, 8-2).
Smith had a run-scoring double, Kelly a pair of RBI and Pate (1 for 3) and Holmes (1 for 2, walk, 2 runs) also made contributions as ND scored four times in the third to tie it and then twice in the sixth.
Rosas gave up four this and three walks while whiffing eight in 5.2 innings. Kelly picked up the win after getting the final four outs.
Top-seeded North Duplin was to face the winner of No. 4 Neuse Charter and No. 5 Hobbton in the semifinals of the Carolina Conference Tournament on Tuesday of this week. No. 2 Rosewood and No. 3 Lakewood were to tangle the same day. The finals are today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. at Lakewood High School.
Duff smacked three hits and drove in two runs, and Holmes three hits and an RBI in a 7-2 victory over Hobbton. Smith and Rosas each had a pair of hits.
It’s been a season of redemption for both North Duplin and its seniors, with Smith having his hands all over the building of a championship model.
Diamond Notes
ND’s conference title assures them of a home game in the first round of the state playoffs. The Rebels are the No. 11 seed in the East. The first round is May 10, second May 13, third May 17 and fourth May 20. The region finals are May 24-28 and state finals June 3-4.
Conferences with up to six schools get one automatic bid. Leagues with 7-8 schools get two and conferences with nine or more get three guaranteed invites. Any spots left over will be filled by wild-card teams based on the best conference winning percentages of the teams that did not receive automatic bids.
The Rebels need five more wins to have their biggest bounty since the 2011 club went 18-4. Each win lifts them past a team in their 2010-2014 era teams, when ND went 92-39. The win ties them with the 2010 squad (15-6). Other milestones to pass come from 2012 (16-7), 2013 (17-7) and 2011 (18-4).
North Duplin went 31-45 from 2016 to 2021.
