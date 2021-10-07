WALLACE – League play has brought up the level of competition a notch in the East Central 2A and Carolina 1A conferences.
Wallace-Rose Hill and North Duplin both entered their respective conference play with losses after unbeaten non-conference slates.
The Bulldogs had two and the Rebels four consecutive league losses.
East Duplin is getting its footing, while James Kenan is stuck in its struggle.
Here’s a closer look at the action.
Bulldogs take two,
fall to Stallions
Wallace-Rose Hill (10-2, 3-3) continued its resurgence by beating James Kenan and North Lenoir before falling to Southwest Onslow (7-5, 3-1) last Thursday 3-0 in Jacksonville.
Mary Hadden Braswell had seven kills and 10 digs and Bailey Gatton six kills, two aces, two blocks and 12 digs as WRH lost sets at 25-18, 25-15 and 25-19.
Emoni Bethea added three kills and seven blocks and Taylor Herring and Alyssa Margelis combined for 16 assists.
The loss came a day after a hard-fought 3-2 ECC triumph over North Lenoir
The Bulldogs opened the week with a three-set win over James Kenan (2-7, 1-4).
Gatton had four kills, 11 digs, and just one error on 20 service returns.
Braswell had five kills and seven aces and Laura Beth Russo delivered six aces. Margelis had four service winners and 10 assists.
WRH was scheduled to host ECC front-runner South Lenoir (9-1, 3-0) this week, then travel for a rematch with South Lenoir today (Thursday).
Young Rebels
learning lessons
North Duplin learned two things last week.
Every point counts and every team in the CC packs a knockout punch.
The Rebels won their first six matches but have gone 0-4 in league play, which included a tough loss to Union and an equally rugged setback to Rosewood last week.
The Rebels won the opening set against the Spartans 25-15, but then dropped sets at 26-24, 25-22 and 29-27.
Reece Outlaw paced the attack with 15 kills, five aces and 14 digs.
Addy Higginbotham had five kills, Kasey Jones 15 digs and Logan Jones 13 assists.
It was the first win of the season for Union (1-6, 1-2) and third straight loss for North Duplin.
The skid was extended when the Eagles beat the Rebels 3-1 (25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19).
Outlaw’s double-double included 14 kills and 15 digs.
Megan McCoy (five kills, two aces, two blocks), Kasey Jones (14 digs) and Starr Jaco (nine assists) made contributions.
The heat was sure to remain on high this week as Hobbton (5-3, 0-2) was set to visit Calypso on Tuesday and Neuse Charter (12-2, 3-0) on Thursday.
Panthers in shadows
of South Lenoir
East Duplin lost its first conference game last week to South Lenoir.
The Panthers had won their last three and will have a rematch with the Blue Devils on Oct. 7 in Deep Run.
But they first have clashes with James Kenan on Tuesday and North Lenoir a week later.
ED beat James Kenan in three sets last Thursday as Zoey Stanley and Chandler Mobley combined for six kills. The Panthers won games at 25-21, 25-14 and 25-17 over JK (2-8, 1-5).
Two days earlier, Addyson Jarman muscled her way to nine kills and nine blocks as ED jarred Southwest Onslow 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-14.
Mobley chipped in with seven kills, while Riley Kissler and Emma Lanier combined for nine aces. Mary Landon Johnson had 10 assists.