ROSEBORO – On the morning of the Carolina 1A Conference championship, Jamie Higginbotham took an early-morning phone call telling her that perhaps her best all-around player was sick and ruled out for the game at Lakewood High School.
North Duplin would have to carry on without all-county shortstop Reece Outlaw, who is slick with a glove, has range and a strong arm.
Also on the shelf was her .578 batting average that produced four doubles, 11 triples and three home runs.
The No. 1 Rebels did as they have all season, moving forward with a 14-4 win over No. 2 Union last Thursday.
Outlaw, a key figure in ND’s regular season title, was the inspiration in the postseason tourney.
“Before we got to the field, a player called a meeting and the team rallied and kind of played for her,” Higginbotham said. “I was so proud of our team, rising up after losing a talented player. We moved Lala (Overton) to second base and Addy (Higginbotham) to short. But that prayer session and the reaction we made as a team were incredible.”
The win helped put a double-coating of revenge on the Spartans, who beat ND 6-1 on March 28.
Since then North Duplin has won nine of 10 games.
Yet it was somewhat difficult to imagine the Rebels at 12-5 overall and 7-1 in the league after starting off the season with losses to East Central 2A Conference champ South Lenoir and conference foe/county rival James Kenan.
Since that point the Rebels have gone 10-3.
A big part of their success is in the offense. But pitcher Starr Jaco has stepped up in a big way.
“In the beginning of the season our weakness was in the circle,” coach Higginbotham said. “We were learning to play without a dominant pitcher. Starr, who is not a trained pitcher, got considerably better.
She found out we needed her there four days after finishing basketball, and has shown great leadership, with her stats improving. She cut way down on walks and deserves a lot of credit (for our success). Our defense trusts her.”
North Duplin, which has won four straight, has outscored the opposition 221-132 this season.
“We started to figure out our offensive strategy and the kids bought into our new way of playing,” said the first-year Rebel coach, whose team lost star pitcher Anna Thornton to Coker University before she arrived. “Our players hit and get on,” she said. “We move players along and I felt like at the end of the regular season we had really started to do that and grasp our offensive concepts. Every player in our lineup can bunt because we practice it.
“We also learned how to listen to the coaching staff and to not show emotion when we think the officials made a bad call.”
Yet the tourney championship wasn’t a rout until North Duplin scored nine times in the sixth.
Lakewood jumped to a 2-0 lead and was up 4-2 into the bottom of the fifth.
Senior Logan Jones tied it with one of her three base knocks and scored on a passed ball to give ND its first lead.
Overton and Kasey Jones each bashed a pair of hits, and Jaco worked out of trouble a few times, while giving up three earned runs – which in most cases is more than enough with the Rebel offense.
ND played in a somehow crazy conference with few power pitchers, a retreat from any time in the past decade. Powerhouse Princeton, ND’s chief rival in the CC, also moved to 2A last fall following the NCHSAA’s four-year realignment process.
“It was a good year to do the kind of rebuilding we needed to do,” said Higginbotham, a former coach at the University of Mount Olive. “We’re on the right track and getting there.”
Playoff push
North Duplin earned the No. 9 seed and was to host No. 24 North Moore this past Tuesday. The winner would advance to today’s (Thursday) game between the survivor of No. 8 Gtateand No. 25 Union.
