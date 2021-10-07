RALEIGH – By now everyone knows about the kind of runner Devin Gardner has become.
But Harrells Christian Academy is developing other missiles to complement their atomic bomb of a fullback.
Enter quarterback Ethan Spell and running back Xavier Arrington.
Spell and Arrington combined for 206 rushing yards and two scores last Friday as the Crusaders manhandled Big East rival North Raleigh Christian 42-7.
“It was probably our best all-around game of the season,” said HCA coach Jason Arnette. “We’ve had good defensive games and good offensive games but this one had both, and by on coincidence, we had every player fit to play.”
Spell, a junior quarterback who has been a starter at some position since his freshman season, ran for 105 yards on 12 carries and scored the first touchdown via a 48-yard scamper.
Gardner hit pay dirt for the first of three times to make it 14-0. Gardner’s 20 totes produced 154 yards.
HCA (5-0, 1-0) was rolling as Arrington pushed across a score from the 8. The junior returned to the lineup a game earlier following an ankle injury and is also a key defensive back. He had 105 yards on 12 carries.
The Crusaders would add a 23-yard score by Gardner before halftime to lead 28-7 .
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Gardner made it 35-7 with a 3-yard effort in the fourth.
Case Barber scored later from the 12.
The win was the 13th in 14 games, a streak that goes back to the spring season and the defending Big East champions remain the clear favorite to keep the title this season after handing NRC its first loss.
NRC quarterback Connor McGann threw for 247 yards and his team’s lone score, and the Knights had three receivers with 50-plus yards.
But HCA’s defense stifled the running game of NRC (minus 60 yards) as the Knights were 4 of 17 on third-down attempts and 2 of 4 on fourth downs.
The Crusaders have limited their opponents to 85 points through five games for an average of 17.0.
“We put a lot of pressure on their quarterback and took away their running game,” Arnette said. “We had five or six touchbacks on kickoffs and a couple of takeaways on defense.”
Unbeaten Cabarrus
next for Crusaders
HCA travels to Concord on Friday to play Cabarrus, which is a school that combines students from private schools Cannon and Concord.
The Warriors (4-0) beat Ravenscroft (24-14) and Concord (49-21), Covenant Day (47-7 and Asheville Independent (45-34) last Friday night.
HCA whipped the Warriors 65-35 in the first round of the playoffs last season for a 17-point average per game. The offense has scored 241 for nearly a 50-point average.
And expect the Crusaders’ secondary to once again be pushed and prodded with passes.
Quarterback Tyler Green has hit on 57 of 97 for 934 yard. He has 12 TD passes and two interceptions.
His favorite target is Xander Lamb, who has 12 catches for 313 yards and seven TDs.
Two other receivers had combined or 24 more grabs and 381 yards, with Will Jones (12-176, 4 TDs) and Gavin Powell (12-176, 4 TDs).
“They had a bunch of freshmen and sophomores a year ago and those players have matured a lot and their record shows it,” Arnette said. “This will be our toughest game to date.”
HCA returns to Big East play in late October, hosting Parrott on Oct. 20 and traveling to Trinity Christian the following week in its regular-season finale.
The Crusaders host Charlotte Catholic and East Chapel Hill on the second and third Fridays of the month.
Crusader Clipboard
Arrington’s five tackles paced the defense Friday. Matthew Joyner added four and Spell, Ayden Fussell and James Cavenaugh had three each as the secondary was put to the test once again.
Gardner has run for 1,054 yards through five games, a 211 per-game average.
He has 12 touchdowns and six 2-point conversions.
The senior ran for 1,463 yards last season and 21 scores in nine games.
