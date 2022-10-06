JACKSONVILLE – Defense isn’t often talked about in volleyball, yet it was the formula last week that decided the winner in a battle for first place in the East Central 2A Conference when Wallace-Rose Hill and Southwest Onslow locked horns at the net on the Stallions’ home floor.

Southwest coach Beverly Marley’s swarming defense hustled their way to a 3-1 victory, winning games at 25-17, 25-16, and game two 25-20.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com