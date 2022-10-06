JACKSONVILLE – Defense isn’t often talked about in volleyball, yet it was the formula last week that decided the winner in a battle for first place in the East Central 2A Conference when Wallace-Rose Hill and Southwest Onslow locked horns at the net on the Stallions’ home floor.
Southwest coach Beverly Marley’s swarming defense hustled their way to a 3-1 victory, winning games at 25-17, 25-16, and game two 25-20.
“Coach Marley really has done a phenomenal job with those girls,” said WRH coach Kevin Williams. “That’s the best defensive team that we have faced and they have now frustrated our hitters twice.”
The win gave the Stallions (10-4, 6-1) a full-game lead over the Bulldogs (12-3, 5-2) and a sweep over WRH in their two-game season series. South Lenoir (8-5, 5-1) and SWO are now sitting atop of the ECC standings.
“It was a game that I felt like if we had played our best the first time, it might have been a different outcome,” Williams said. He also gave credit to the Stallions by saying, “They are a very talented team that is tied for tops of the conference for a reason.
“I told the girls that it’s going to be a battle and they had to give it everything they had and to not get frustrated when they dug our attacks.”
Four-year starters Mary Hadden Braswell and Bailey Gatton were the Bulldogs’ leaders, but got key help from newcomers Analeise Rivenbark and Angelia Cavallaro.
Braswell had 10 kills, 12 assists and 26 assists, while Gatton checked in with 15 kills and 11 digs as both were influential all over the court.
Rivenbark, a sophomore, had 10 blocks and Cavallaro, a freshman, registered seven kills and 11 digs.
“I’m very proud of the way our girls played and never gave up,” said Williams. “Southwest made the plays defensively and we couldn’t counter them.”
The Bulldogs pushed aside James Kenan 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-21) earlier in the week.
“We went a little long in the third set because I had made sure I played everyone and also kind of toyed with another rotation to see an option,” Williams said. “Afterwards, we came together on the court with the JK players and had about a 15-minute FCA Huddle to have a little praise and thankfulness time.”
Williams hasn’t given up hope WRH can win the ECC.
“We have to regroup, because we have two crucial games back-to-back this week in South Lenoir and North Lenoir,” he said. “They’re two teams that we had to come from behind to win.
We still have a shot of capturing our first conference title in Lord knows when. But, we have to take it one game at a time.”\