HARRELLS — Crusader baseball teams have a reputation for strong finishes.
It’s as much of a trademark for Harrells Christian Academy as not bunting and letting hitters swing away is for longtime coach and ECU Hall of Famer Winfred Johnson.
HCA recently completed a 13-5 campaign with a three-game run in the NCISAA’s 2A state playoffs.
Another highlight was the Crusaders’ 10 game winning streak, which was ended with a 16-6 loss to Rocky Mount Academy.
HCA lost its first three games to start the season and was 3-5 after a 4-0 setback to Wake Christian on March 22.
Then came a wild 17-14 triumph over rival Parrott Academy four days later to avenge a 6-3 setback on opening day.
HCA outscored its next 10 foes by a total of 149-34.
They followed up the slugfest win with another, a 17-12 victory over Southeastern Home School (Wilmington).
Take out the two high-scoring affairs and HCA outscored its opposition 115-28, winning by an average score of 14.4 to 3.5.
Wayne Country Day, which won the 2A title, was one of HCA’s losses this spring.
HCA beat Northwood Temple Academy (Fayetteville) 16-2 in the first round and Trinity Academy (Raleigh) 8-6 before falling to RMA 16-6 on May 8.
Junior Sam Hope and sophomore Walker Ward were the top hurlers, both of which used catcher Ethan Spell as their target.
Ward made 12 appearances, Hope 11 and eighth-grader Jaiden Stallings 10.
Stallings, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound 13-year-old played DH the final 13 games . He got more mound time because of a shoulder injury to Ty Mathis.
Senior Noah Tart played in the outfield and at second base, nut was not used as a hitter.
“Sam and Walker did a great job and we tried to split it up so one of them was always fresh every game,” Johnson said. “Both have great off-speed stuff, and if they throw their fastball for strikes they’re hard to beat.”
Johnson said the turnaround game against Parrott Academy gave HCA new life and a new outlook.
“We played about as well as we could for four innings and then as badly as you could imagine for the next two, complete with what felt like eight errors,” he said. “They tied it, and that hit some of us hard, and we scored four runs in the seventh to take it.”
Johnson would then find out three of his players would have to stay away because of COVID-19 protocol.
“Thankfully, it didn’t touch our pitchers,” he said. “We had a problem at third base but we let infielders take over, and also a problem in the outfield and just switched our outfielders around.”
Johnson also admits the schedule “lightened up.”
But the heavy-loaded competition paid benefits as the season progressed. Wayne Country Day, for example, beat HCA, and then stormed its way to a state title.
Still, 10 in a row is hard regardless of the competition.
“A lot of people play a sport and can never say they won 10 straight,” Johnson said. “And for that matter our football team winning eight in a row sits in the same category.”
Center fielder Albert Thornton was a somewhat unexpected catalyst.
“He had an incredible year and I don’t think anyone really saw that coming,” Johnson said. “He hit the ball hard.”
Another reason for the streak was Johnson shuffling the lineup, moving second baseman Kolby Jessup to the No. 2 slot in the order followed by Hope, and Mathis or Walker rotated in the third and fourth slots.
Spell hit fifth.
“We wound up with five guys over .400 and did a lot of adjusting on the fly,” Johnson said. “We got on a roll and the confidence and momentum kept us winning.”
Outfielder Grice Bell was the only senior starter Johnson will have to replace next spring.
“It was a very challenging year, but I’m very pleased with how our kids conducted themselves,” he said. “It was hard to stay positive, even something as simple as, ‘put your mask up’ seemed to have a negative spin, although that was anything but how it was said.”
HCA went mask-less during its three-game playoff run.
“Our kids went face-to-face (instruction) all year without an option and responded,” Johnson said. “Look, we were able to do that in part because we are a small school.
“But we never ‘lost’ a game because of it. Other schools’ shutdowns caused some problems. But not here, and we felt fortunate in that we done things the right way.”
Ayden Fussell, who broke his collarbone in the football state final against Arden Christ School had an amazing comeback in baseball.
Yet even that had a way of blending into a talented roster where a number of players would make contributions to keep the machine in sync.
The future looks bright at HCA, which has moved on to another sport.
Spring football practice started this past Monday.