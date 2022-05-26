WILLIAMSTON – The naysayers would have laughed Colton Chrisman out of town if he had said the North Duplin baseball team would be going to the third round of the state playoffs following a 17-1 loss to James Kenan that dropped the Rebels to 1-2.
But North Duplin regrouped and caught fire to win 18 of 19 games, including its final 11, before heading to Bear Grass Charter on Tuesday last week.
The Bears, who had yielded just 44 runs in 24 games entering the 1A third-round tilt, used a solid defense and the pitching of three hurlers to end the Carolina Conference champion Rebels’ season by the score of 5-1.
“We had a wonderful year,” said Chrisman, whose club finished 18-4. “There were probably a lot of doubters with a young first-year head coach and such a young team. But this is about us reaping the benefits of the work we did after football season and early in the spring.”
North Duplin struck out 10 times, tying its season high, and the Bears used double plays in three innings.
Bear Grass struck for a pair of runs in the opening inning and then two more in the fourth off junior Erik Rosas to go in front 4-0.
Rosas gave up seven hits and two earned runs after coming off an 11-2 win over Falls Lake in the second round five days previous.
“We found a lot of (bat) barrels and they put the ball into play,” Chrisman said. “And we hadn’t played clean (few-errors games) most of the season. We made some plays and then we didn’t make some plays. That hurt us. We’ve kind of been a hit-and-score-runs team.”
“At the plate, we took too many pitches and were not aggressive, and then swung at pitches out of the zone. We had our chances.”
The biggest opportunity to turn the tide came in the sixth. While North Duplin plated its only run, a base-loaded twin killing with no outs turned the stomachs of Rebel fans.
“That was our chance,” Chrisman said. “There are always a few moments in games that define a game. But let me tell you, the moment of this game wasn’t too big for us.
“It takes talent to make the playoffs and talent and luck to win. It’s about match-ups and little moments when the game is on the line.”
No. 3 Bear Grass (21-5) beat No. 10 East Columbus on Friday and will face No. 1 Perquimans in the East Region final this week.
The Bears nipped the Rebels 2-1 in the first round of the playoffs last season.
“Two years in a row, we kind of owe Bear Grass,” Chrisman said. “The path to the East Region runs through them and Perquimans. We want that to be us in a few years. We want teams to come through us.”
Senior third baseman/pitcher Gavin Lee held the Bears at bay, allowing just one hit in two innings of work.
“He held down third base all year, but felt like he got robbed in baseball because of COVID (canceling the season after a handful of games and playing a limited schedule in 2021). He wore that on his sleeve and in the locker room,” Chrisman said. “He’s changed so much from the time I walked into the building to now.”
Seniors Kyle Smith and Landen Kelly were also leaders on a young Rebels’ team.
Smith played shortstop and hit .481, while Kelly wound up at .312 and second in RBI with 17, and pitched.
“Kyle has unreal range and showed it all year,” Chrisman said. “Hitting close to .500 in the two hole speaks volumes because of all he’s asked to do in that spot – taking pitches, moving runners over – and he was solid defensively, too.”
“Landon did whatever I asked,” Chrisman said. “From pitching to first base to a little right field. He made his mark on the program.”
Chrisman said senior reserves Luis Olivos and Andrew Underhill were positive influences as well.
“They are yes-sir and no-sir guys, players who keep their mouths shut and just play the game,” Chrisman said.
Rosas, who became the staff ace as a junior, had freshmen all around him. His catcher was frosh Austin Duff (.400, 26 RBI) and the Rebels had two other upstart freshmen in second baseman Hunt Pate (.397, and team highs in runs and hits) and outfielder Wesley Holmes. The latter hit .255 with 15 RBI and seven hits in his last five games before the loss to Bear Grass).
Pate had two hits in the season finale and scored the lone run. Duff doubled in two trips, while Duff and Kelly went 1 for 2. Tyler Johnsey added a double.
But ND could not muster past the tri-headed pitching machine of Colin Langley, Michael Gurganus and Shane Lanier. Each threw 30 to 38 pitches during his stint to combine for 10 strikeouts.
“We took too many pitches and were not our usual aggressive selves,” Chrisman said.
Dugout Chatter
Baseball 2022 will continue for most of the Rebels. Rosas will pitch for American Legion Post 11, while many of his younger ND teammates will play on the Wayne County Junior Legion squad.
Carolina Conference champ North Duplin (18-4) had its most wins since the 2011 club finished with the same mark.
Duff’s 26 RBI were a team high. Pate and Smith both had 25 hits.
ND went 6-6 in 2021 and 2-1 in COVID-shortened 2020 and had not been over .500 since going 10-9 in 2018. The Rebels were 36-39 from 2016 to 2021 and 92-39 from 2010 to 2015.
