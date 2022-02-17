TEACHEY – Emoni Bethea had a breakout in the second half of Wallace-Rose Hill’s 45-31 win over East Duplin on Tuesday night last week on Steve Robinson Court.
In fact, so did Iliyah Pearsall and Sabrina Batts during the Bulldogs’ sweep of their Duplin County and ECC rival.
Bethea scored 17 points, Pearsall 14 and Batts eight. Batts also was steady in the backcourt, holding Panthers’ upstart Makya Kornegay to six points.
Sallie Hatcher led ED with 17, but that wasn’t close to enough as the Bulldogs used a 17-3 run in the third quarter to take a 33-20 lead.
Hatcher’s 3-pointer to start the quarter were the only points the Panthers would generate in that final stanza.
Bethea warmed up with a jumper, a layup and two free throws. Batts followed up a breakaway and two charity tosses. Bethea grabbed a defensive rebound and took it to the Bulldogs’ rim to complete the whirlwind quarter.
Batts and Bethea each started off the fourth by connecting on a pair of free throws.
The lead morphed to 39-20 when Batts scored off a pass from Jamie Moses.
Freshman Kornegay, the Panthers’ leading scorer at 11.8 per game, had her second lowest output of the season. Hatcher, meanwhile was two points from her high.
WRH, which picked up its first win of the season by beating ED 43-41 on Jan. 20 in Beulaville, came out playing like it wanted revenge.
Chandler Mobley hit a 3-pointer on the Panthers’ second possession and Kornegay added two layups to stake an 11-4 lead.
But no Panther other than Hatcher would score more than a basket the rest of the way.
Bulldogs awaken
WRH started to rise to the task in the second quarter as Batts sank two free throws and Pearsall hit back-to-back jump shots.
Another jumper by Pearsall and her steal and layup put the spotlight on the senior during a 12-6 streak that narrowed ED’s lead to 17-16 at halftime.
Neither school will make the state playoffs. ED does not have a senior on its roster. It also had no returning varsity player aside from Hatcher, who had gathered a few minutes as a freshman on a senior-laden club that won its third consecutive ECC title.
No. 6 WRH (4-13, 3-9) can win the rubber game of the series against No. 3 James Kenan (8-10, 7-5) in the first round of the ECC Tournament in Teachey.
No. 7 ED (3-17, 1-11) faces No. 2 SWO (20-1, 11-1), while No. 4 Kinston faces No. 5 South Lenoir.
North Lenoir (19-4, 11-1) won the No. 1 seed via a draw and will face the winner between WRH and JK in the semifinals at East Duplin on Thursday.
The finals for the girls and boys are Friday at East Duplin.