CALYPSO — Four years ago, Callie Thornton was crowned as the heir-apparent to Rylee Pate and Hailey Brogden.
At the time, filling the huge pitching shoes left by the two Division I recruits, who had lifted North Duplin to powerhouse softball status, seemed unlikely, although possible.
After all, they were the lightning and thunder behind the Rebels, hurlers who made batters look silly heading back to the dugout following a strikeout.
Anyone who under-estimated Thornton is now eating crow pie.
The ND senior leaves with accomplishments on par with Pate and Brogden — and one neither was able to master.
Thornton led the Rebels to an undisputed Carolina 1A Conference regular-season title, putting an end to Princeton’s 13-year hold on the title.
Last week, Thornton signed a letter of intent to play softball at Coker University in Hartsville, S.C.
Thornton and ND lost a 3-1 second-round playoff game to Camden County as the only blemish on this season’s record. CC went on to capture the 1A title.
ND’s 12-1 record was a direct reflection of the example Thornton set in the circle, in the batter’s box and while leading a talented but young underclass— roster.
ND’s “kids” were very good. Thornton was a touch better and a calm leader.
Here’s how her final season compared to Pate and Brogden.
—Thornton (12-1) struck out 134 in 71 innings. In 2017, Brodgen (9-3) whiffed 140 in 78 innings. Pate (13-4) mowed down 200 in 99 innings in 2016.
Yet in Rebel land, there is no need for further comparison. All three were elite-level hurlers, relatively equal all things considered.
But neither Pate nor Brodgen had a one-year hiatus, as Thornton did her junior season when the COVID-19 pandemic limited ND to one game.
Thornton redeemed herself from a 5-2 loss to South Lenoir on opening day of her junior season.
She logged six shutouts, a no-hitter and had an ERA of 0.79 and averaged one walk (16) per game.
She was also a terror in the No. 3 spot in the lineup, leading the team in average (.644) and RBI (27), and placing third in runs (25).
She hit safely in every game, and logged at least two hits in every game but two. She had two doubles, a triple and a home run, which came in ND’s first win over Rosewood, which set the table for ND's run through the CC.
Thornton hit .368 as a sophomore and went 7-7 on the mound.
The right-handed senior might have even been the school’s valedictorian. Duplin County Schools stopped announcing the academic award a few years ago.
“She’s a great competitor, great softball player and super individual,” said ND coach Ricky Edwards. “She’s a leader at whatever she does, and her and our other two seniors were fantastic in that role this season.”
Yet no Rebel had more power on and off the field.
“She was one of the best in the state and she’ll do well in college,” Edwards said. “She’s such a great role model.”
Each game this season, Thornton was under a microscope to shut the opposition down and to come up with key hits.
ND literally needed her to do that every game.
“The younger players made it fun,” said the daughter of Allan and Laura Thornton. “They brought an excitement. They believed in me and were there to make the plays.
“I love softball. It’s everything to me. I love the competitiveness and intensity.”
About the only uncertainty moving forward is Thornton’s academic career.
“It’s between public policy, journalism and conversion rehabilitation,” said Thronton, whose sister Anna was a star volleyball player and second baseman for the softball team. Anna is a rising senior at the University of Alabama.
Older sister Elizabeth, a UNC grad, played soccer and volleyball.
Laura Thornton has coached volleyball at ND for a number of years, and was Duplin’s Elite Coach of the Year in 2019.
“I’ll be two-and-a-half hours from here,” Callie Thornton said. “I’m super-excited about college, softball and going to school there."
Coker, a Division 3 school, went 16-18 this spring and 9-15 in the South Atlantic Conference under first-year coach Mackenzie Draine. The Cobras’ mark included a win over Mount Olive University.
Still, it was step or two down from the three previous seasons under Travis McCall, who guided Coker to marks of 18-7, 31-19 and 36-18 in the final three of his six seasons in Hartsville.
He was 160-120-1 at Coker, and produced two All-Americans and 16 All-Conference players. Coker advanced to the region final three times.