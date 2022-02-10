WARSAW – James Kenan’s girls basketball team held serve last week to stay in the third spot in the East Central 2A Conference standings.
The Tigers (8-9, 7-3 ECC) got their work done early by pushing past Kinston 48-36 on Tuesday to sweep the regular-season series with the Vikings (10-9, 5-5), the fourth-place team in the ECC.
“I was proud of the girls for coming out focused and setting the tone in the first half,” said James Kenan coach Kenny Williams. “They played pretty solid basketball with that lead throughout the second half, never letting it get below eight. The girls knew it was an important game for positioning and they responded well.”
The Tigers went in front 25-16 at halftime and kept Kinston at bay in the second half behind 17 points from Nora Williams, 10 from TaLaizia Newkirk and seven from point guard Emma Avent.
Sophomore guard Railei Mouton added nine and drew the praise of her coach.
“She has been playing really well lately, but she really had a coming-out game in this one on both ends of of the court,” Williams said. “(She) played great defense and attacked the rim on offense.”
North Lenoir too
much for Tigers
Then James Kenan came out flat against North Lenoir on Friday in LaGrange.
North Lenoir came out angry having just returned key players.
The combination helped the Hawks fly past the Tigers 46-22.
NL (17-4, 9-1) is No. 8 in 2A, according to the Max Preps polls.
“It was our worst shooting night of the season,” Williams said. “They came out very physical and aggressive and established the tone for the game from the tip, putting us on our heels a little. Over the course of a long season, you’re going to have some nights just not go your way, but you have to fight through it and respond the right way.”
The Tigers were to run into another giant on Tuesday when they were set to host ECC rival Southwest Onslow (15-1, 9-1).
They travel to Wallace-Rose Hill tonight (Thursday) in their regular-season finale.
The Stallions are No. 7 in the Max Preps 2A poll, and are tied with four other teams for the most wins in the classification.
“It’s Senior Night with Southwest,” Williams said. “They’re a tough opponent that we will have to play well against. And Thursday is at Wallace for their senior night, we all know that will be a dogfight. The goal this week is to continue to improve each day and focus on the details.”
Hatcher breaking
out for Panthers
Guard Sallie Hatcher has played a few games this season where she’s “looked like a sophomore playing in her first varsity season.”
Other games, she’s had the look of a player about to blossom.
While playing alongside freshman surprise Makya Kornegay has helped, it has also kept Hatcher in her shadow.
Hatcher had her two highest-scoring games on back-to-back nights last week on Jerry Hunter Court. She pumped in six 3-pointers for 18 points in a 55-49 overtime loss to North Lenoir that Tuesday. Then she followed up with three 3s and 17 points on Wednesday as ED snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 36-28 triumph over South Lenoir.
“She was more of a backup point guard last year and has shown the ability to shoot the ball, particularly from beyond the 3-point line,” said ED coach Mark Lane. “Now she’s learning how to get open, especially when teams focus on her. She’s a pretty good ball handler who is becoming a better passer and becoming aware of turnovers.”
Hatcher checks in at 9.9 points per game this season as the Panthers’ second highest scorer. She had hit double figures 10 times and gone for double digits on back-to-back games three times.
“She’s a coachable kid and one who will give you everything she’s got,” Lane said. “She’s played a lot of minutes and it’s been tough to give her rest. She’s played through a lot and it’s tough because she doesn’t want to come out of the game.”
Sidekick Kornegay is averaging 12.2 points and showing her own shot-making potential.
She threw in 16 against the Hawks and 10 versus the Blue Devils.
“I’ve been very pleased at how we competed our last five games,” said Lane, whose team (3-15, 1-9) likely will not make the state playoffs for the first time in his coaching tenure.
Look for big things from Hatcher and Kornegay in the next two seasons.
Bulldogs lose
intensity late
Wallace-Rose Hill has had a number of teams on the ropes this season.
But during crunch time the Bulldogs crumble, lose their intensity.
In fact, they show all the signs of a team that doesn’t know how to win.
WRH (1-13, 1-9) had many opportunities to beat Kinston last Friday in Teachey.
The lead changed hands constantly during the first three quarters,
The Bulldogs rallied to tie it at 29-29, but a flurry by the Vikings left them on top 34-29 entering the final quarter.
Jamie Moses and Sabrina Batts each canned a free throw and Emoni Bethea had a conventional 3-point play to tie it at 41 with 3:30 remaining.
It all fell apart as a pair of turnovers and three missed shots were the undoing of WRH.
Earlier in the week, a soft third quarter led to a 56-31 loss to Southwest Onslow, which used a 20-4 rush in the stanza to pull away.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ED snaps skid,
starts a streak
The East Duplin basketball team stopped its five-game losing streak and entered this week on a two-game winning run into Richlands and South Lenoir.
The Panthers opened last week on Tuesday with a 75-56 loss at North Lenoir, as Chase Pirece threw down for 19, Brecken Bowles eight and Daunte Hall, Nzaya Hall and Jesse Clinesmith had seven each.
The Hawks broke open the game with a 20-6 blitz in the fourth quarter .
Pierce netted 10 and Daunte Hall and Nizaya Hall each tossed in nine.
Good free-throw shooting was key on Friday in a 54-48 victory over South Lenoir in Deep Run.
ED hit 20 of 28 (68 percent) charity tosses to inch within a game of the .500 mark.
Nizaya Hall drilled in 12 and Pierce matched the 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
ED (10-11, 4-6) was to travel to WRH on Tuesday and Southwest Onslow tonight (Thursday).
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com