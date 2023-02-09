Tigers Brown, Baysden make college gridiron plans
WARSAW – Wearing casual attire and surrounded by players, students, coaches, administrators and family last Wednesday, Mason Brown and Marcus Baysden remembered the key factors that led to their signing letters-of-intent to play college football.
The biggest reason was that they developed as players to become first-team All-East Central 2A Conference and all-Duplin’s Elite All-County football players at James Kenan – their work in the weight room under the guidance of head coach and Tiger alumnus Tim Grady.
“This was my first class,” said the second-year Tiger and longtime JK assistant and Charity Middle School coach, “and I needed kids to buy-in to the weight room. Both of these did and were examples for our team from the first day to our last game.”
Brown will head to Greenville as a preferred walk-on at East Carolina University.
Baysden is off to Athens, Texas, to play for Trinity Community College, one the top junior college football programs in the nation.
Together the duo stand two inches shy of 13 feet tall and nearly 500 pounds as the muscle on both lines during a 9-3 revival season that saw the Tigers return to a leading position in Eastern North Carolina.
Both had outstanding seasons and also mentored a younger group of players that will keep the Tigers at the forefront at least in the immediate future.
Brown’s Pirate dream
Brown, who says he is 6-51/2 in sneakers and weighs 217 pounds, was the ECC Defensive Player of the Year and also won that honor on the Duplin’s Elite all-county list.
He played tight end and was as a defensive end and inside linebacker during his three seasons on the varsity.
He made 140 tackles as a senior, which translates to a whopping 12.7 per game, including 10 total for lost yardage. In the backfield he was one of the stud blockers for a JK single-wing offense that accumulated an eye-popping 3,892 yards on the ground.
When he wasn’t mowing down defenders, he caught six passes for 62 yards (10.3 average), ran the ball 11 times for 134 yards (12.2) in an offense that used a variety of backs with the same blocking assignments.
Brown was moved to the varsity near the end of his freshman season and became a fixture the following year at linebacker.
“Coach (Tyler) Pugh taught me everything and Coach Grady did the same in the weight room,” Brown said.
JK struggled to a 3-4 mark in the 2020 season (moved to February-April 2021 due to Covid-19), but both the Tigers and Brown were starting to bloom.
Still, an 0-2 start in the fall of 2021 – with the first two games cancelled due to the pandemic – put a cloud on JK. But the Tigers responded with a six-game winning streak to go 6-4 and beat East Bladen in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
“I was really getting the hang of it and stronger, and the team became more mature and during a summer practice we were more explosive,” Brown said. “Plus, the junior class took off and we showed everyone, even though we play in one of the best conferences in the state.”
JK’s three losses were to two teams that played in the East Region final. The Tigers lost to Wallace-Rose Hill 38-31 in overtime and East Duplin 21-14, both of which were regular season games. The Panthers ended the Tigers’ season in the second round of the playoffs 31-17, slipped by WRH 28-27 and then beat Reidsville 24-21 in the 2A final.
And anyone who knows football in this state knew the Tigers were far better than a team that exited in the second round.
Brown said he would play tight end in college and major in business.
“I loved the coaching staff over there and decided to go there after getting the same offer from N.C. State,” he said. “I made more of a connection at ECU and they seemed way more interested in me.”
Brown is the top rebounder for the JK basketball team and last spring hit .406 for a baseball team that also returned to the playoffs after a too-long hiatus. They played ED to a 2-1 game as Brown had a triple. ED went unbeaten during the regular season for the first time in school history before falling in the third round to Roanoke Rapids.
So a whole lot of athleticism leaves the campus when Brown graduates in June.
“I’ll miss it but I really am ready to go,” he said. “We had the greatest coaching staff.”
ECU went 8-5 last fall and beat Coastal Carolina 53-29 in the Birmingham Bowl in a season in which the Pirates lost to ACC challenger NC State 21-20 on a missed field goal in the waning seconds .
Baysden headed
to SE Texas
Baysden, an all-county and all-ECC two-way lineman, loved to see the JK offense outscore its opponents 495 to 215, but had more fun on defense, where he accounted for 7.3 tackles per game.
He will got to the Lone Star State school that went 8-3 last season. The Cardinals have won a record 23 South West Junior College Football Conference titles, including national JUCO championships in 1994 and 1997. Additionally, 22 Trinity players have made their way into the NFL.
“I visited the campus and talked about school but also a lot of talk about football,” Baysden said. “Football means a lot to me and I want to make it to the League (NFL).
The 6-5, 250-pound senior played football during his freshman season at Wallace-Rose Hill, but he’s a Tiger through and through.
“My sophomore year I wasn’t really that good, an average player,” he said. “I could make plays but not like I can now. Being in the weight room with coach Grady made us all stick to it and stay together. We learned how to grind and took that to the field with us.
“We got better when I was a sophomore although it didn’t show until my junior season. Then we developed a mentality that we were going to play our game and run over teams.
“I love to hit and liked being a blocking back in the backfield in our offense.”
Grady said his beast on the line was well-respected.
“Every coach that sees him play or watches him on tape said they fear No. 23,” Grady said. “He’s a quality kid that works so hard for you. And he’s such a gentle giant. He’s has the best disposition to be as tough as he is on the field.”
Baysden also plays basketball for the Tigers, and true to form doesn’t back away from contact or the opposition as a solid defender and rebounder.
Athens is 75 miles southeast of Houston and the school has a student base of 2,000.
The city has about 13,000 people and is known for two other things besides football.
It wears the moniker of being the Black-eyed Pea Capitol of the U.S. and also claims to be the Home of the Hamburger.
No doubt Baysden will get his fill of the city’s most popular entrees.
And don’t be surprised if he keeps flipping O-linemen and smothering ballcarriers like they were part of his appetite for destruction on the gridiron.