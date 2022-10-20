LAGRANGE – James Kenan’s football team has had seven weeks of feast and one of famine so far in its best season in seven years.
And second-year coach Tim Grady is inviting more and more kids to the big table.
Friday night’s 51-6 ripping of North Lenoir offered the latest opportunity.
“We’re playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores in the second half of these games,” Grady said, “trying to play character football.
“In the fourth quarter Friday, we brought in a whole new set of players. I’m really excited about so many of our young guys.
“It helps everything we’re doing. They get so stoked on sideline while the regulars are in, and part of that is because they know they’ll get their chance.”
Grady’s doing what many coaches do when they have such athletes. And the program numbers have rocketed from the 40s into the high 70s since he became head coach and spent the summer dialing up prospects and moms and dads and building rapport.
This is nothing novel. Some coaches just don’t do it like that.
Two incoming classes later in the Tigers’ ball-carrying brigade, for instance, for every established upper-classman – Manny Bostic, Xavier Boone and Shykwon Williams – there are up-and-comers David and Kendrick Zeleya, Josh Mitchell and Tyquise Wilson.
“It’s kinda that way all over,” said Grady. “I couldn’t be happier with the buy-in of these kids from top to bottom.”
Grady and his staff – the Pughs, Randy and Tyler; the Avents, John Bert, Ken III and John Thomas; Robbie Futch and Lee Sutton – also award three scout-team players every week. And put a sticker on their helmet for all to see.
“Team unity, man,” said Grady. “You can’t really do anything much without it.”
Bostic 3 more TDs
Still, leading rusher Manny Bostic scored three touchdowns on eight carries. The TDs came on short trips, and he netted 56 yards rushing (7.0), far off his previous county-leading average of 15.1 per carry.
Senior QB Slayden Smith led JK rushing for the first time this year with 66 yards on 10 chances, and poked in two touchdowns. Smith also passed for 65 yards, hitting five of 12, but with three pickoffs.
The Zeleya brothers also scored a TD each, sophomore Kendrick from 19 yards and freshman David from 25. D.Zeleya netted 44 yards on seven carries (6.3) and K.Zeleya 35 on three (11.7).
Outside linebacker Mason Brown had nine tackles, five on primary hits, with one tackle for loss. Hassan Kornegay collected seven, four primary, and Marcus Baysden got six, four primary, with two for loss, one a sack.
Senior Desmond Player added a sack and a fumble recovery on which he almost scored.
James Kenan also matched the Hawks’ three interceptions with a trio of their own (Hayden McGee, Shykwon Williams and Tavion Harris) and three fumble recoveries (Desmond Player, Mattin Batts and Josh Mitchell).
How they scored
McGee’s pickoff produced a great return of 78 yards to the two-yard line, setting up the game’s first score, by Bostic.
The next possession brought a 50-yard drive, keyed by dashes of 24 yards by David Zeleya and 12 by Bostic, to Kendrick Zeleya’s 19-yard touchdown maker. Mason Brown tacked on a two-point conversion on an end-around run.
North Lenoir struck back with a 77-yard touchdown pass play, on which a Tiger appeared to be pushed out of bounds by the receiver.
That made it 15-6, but three Kenan possessions later the score was 36-6 at halftime.
First came an 87-yard drive with Bostic scoring from five yards after highlight runs of 30 yards by soph Tyquise Wilson and 26 by senior Xavier Boone.
Two more scores followed in quick succession.
One came after Marcus Baysden forced a Hawks fumble and Desmond Player recovered, and Bostic cracked over for his third touchdown.
The other succeeded a JK onside kickoff recovered by Josh Mitchell, with David Zeleya ripping off his 34-yard scoring run.
Brayan Guardado converted all three of his PAT tries and JK also ran for three two-pointers.
Next up
Southwest Onslow (2-5, 2-2 ECC) comes to Bill Taylor Field next Friday, hoping to catch the Tigers looking ahead to their showdown at Wallace-Rose Hill Oct. 29.
The Stallions lost to WRH 45-7 on Sept. 16 and play East Duplin in their regular-season finale.
“Southwest will be a physical game, a trench game on both sides of the ball,” Grady said.
“They’ve gone to more old-school football, ground and pound, which I’m a fan of.
“Our front six on defense and all the linemen are playing good ball.”
Tiger Tales
• JK leads the NL series 5-3 and won 42-14 last year.
• Tigers lead SWO 5-2 after a 28-0 win last year.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.