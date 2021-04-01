Four years ago three Duplin County schools advanced to the state football finals.
After this weekend there could be none in the NCHSAA playoffs.
Sorry to break the news but I also never said that would come to fruition.
But one could easily see how it might.
North Duplin, East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill were all in the state finals in 2017, while James Kenan has won two state titles under coach Ken Avent Jr.
East Duplin will not qualify because they went 0-2 against division rivals Midway and Clinton, and are thus eliminated from the ECC’s semifinal round that leads to two automatic state berths.
Also, If North Duplin loses to Rosewood, the Rebels will almost certainly not be in the show since they are in a six-team league. Seven or more grants a league the second spot.
WRH and JK are on the bubble but will likely have to upset their ECC foes to get a playoff ticket.
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the NCHSAA became one of 11 states to move football from the fall to spring. The state association also eliminated one round, and that greatly reduces the field and number of wild cards.
Schools that place third in their conference will be watching the action.
Richlands’ two losses last week puts them in that category, even if the Wildcats rally in their final two Coastal 8 1A/2A Conference games over Dixon this week and Southwest Onslow in their regular-season finale..
If last week’s area games were key games, this week is Round 2 of must-win games.
With apologies to the home crowds, here are The Times’ predictions.
North Duplin (3-2)
at Rosewood (5-0)
This is a Thursday night game with everything at stake for both schools.
Rosewood has the edge in terms of experience.
The Rebels’ best chance to make the playoffs is to beat the Eagles and then have Rosewood beat Princeton the following week.
At that point, all three schools would have one league loss, and winning percentage is all the NCHSAA cares about.
So they would flip a coin to see which school is the league’s No.1 seed. Rosewood could slip in with just one loss, but even that is a risky proposition.
ND has to play beyond its years.
That’s possible, but not probable. ND will keep it close, but effort alone won’t get the trick done.
Eagles 28, Rebels 21
Midway (5-1)
at WRH (3-2)
The Raiders want a high-scoring affair. The Bulldogs cannot afford to play at that table.
WRH RB Kanye Roberts will likely return from an injury, and Midway will not be able to tackle him consistently.
WRH’s defense has to stop Midway from scoring its usual 40 points. The ’Dawgs won a state title in 2017 by outscoring Reidsville 35-28 in overtime.
But that is as far away from Legion Stadium as Lambeau Field.
Midway passes for 250-325 yards and runs for 100 , while WRH runs for 300-plus and hits the century mark in passing on a good night, often when it’s really not needed.
So the contrast in styles in striking.
Since few people can figure out anything this spring, I see the teams putting up a total of 72 points.
Raiders 38, ’Dawgs 34
James Kenan (3-2)
at Clinton (5-0)
The Tigers are the surprise team in the ECC semifinal, and face long odds in matching up against the physicality of the Dark Horses.
Coach Ken Avent Jr. has gotten the most out of QB Andrew Pender, but the junior cannot bring the victory torch back to Warsaw by himself.
JK is a year away from contending, but has the young athletes it needs to make the journey.
ED, WRH and JK missing the playoffs is unheard of in these parts.
But nothing has been normal since the first week of March in 2020. And the playoff field is cut in half this year.
Horses 44, Tigers 17
Spring Creek (2-2)
East Duplin (1-4)
The Gators got out of playing ECC football for at least one very good reason: They were no longer competitive against nearly every 2A school.
They never won a league game in their two years (2017 and ‘18) and were not even close most nights.
ED has every reason to overlook the Gators.
But the pride in Panther country should be enough.
My guess is the Panther’s junior varsity would whip the the Creek.
The Seven Springs school has one saving grace on the gridiron. It agreed to play games against the ECC’s two playoff non-qualifiers in these final two weeks so the NCHSAA would count them as a seventh member in football and grant the league two automatic state-playoff bids. Six-team conferences, like the Carolina 1A, are guaranteed only one bid.
The Gators are much like county cousin C.B. Aycock in 3A. Winning isn’t in the cards in football for the Gators. The can be competitive in baseball or soccer and basketball.
But not on the gridiron.
Sounds mean. It’s the truth. Welcome back memories — and bruises — and this one will feel like bad tattoos to the boys from Seven Springs.
Panthers 54, Gators 0.
Richlands (2-2)
at Dixon (0-4)
The Wildcats went from sitting in the catbird’s seat to the litter box after decisive losses to Croatan and East Carteret last week.
But they will get instant relief when facing a Dixon team the ‘Cats should destroy by halftime.
In a season in which teams have everything or nothing to play for, coach Pat Byrd’s club sits in the middle.
That’s how it is playing out for the Warsaw native during his first season in Richlands, which plays its final regular-season game against rival Southwest Onslow.
Even so, two wins would boost the team’s rebuilding and spring themm into summer workouts quite well.
They’ll get the first this week.
Wildcats 56, Bulldogs 6