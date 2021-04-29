WARSAW — James Kenan’s softball team is a “Dark Horse sweep away” from finishing the season at .500.
Wallace-Rose Hill could wind up there as well, although its path goes through Goldsboro.
East Duplin and North Duplin are preparing for the state playoffs, while Richlands may not make the playoffs but scored a major win last week.
Tigers turn fortunes
around against Gators
While it may not be the biggest story of the season, the Tigers are no longer pushovers.
James Kenan, 5-6 overall and 4-6 in ECC play, survived a Spring Creek rally to beat the Gators 11-7 last Wednesday after eking out a 5-4 win two days previous.
Rachel Blanchard drilled a triple and two singles, drove in three runs and scored twice as JK pushed past SC on Monday despite a two-run rally by the Gators in the seventh inning.
Anna Morgan Armstrong knocked in a pair of runs and Emily Barnette double and scored twice.
JK scored three times in the fifth.
Mattie Stabs and Gadea Seville each had a pair of hits for SC, which made four errors.
But JK hitters were swinging for the fence as they struck out 11 times despite winning on their home diamond.
SC scored six times in the final two innings in its 11-7 loss in Seven Springs on Wednesday.
JK led 11-0 before the uprising.
Blanchard had three hits, including a home run.
Skylar Bland also had three hits and drove in three.
Armstrong, Hannah McGee and Emma Avent each came through with a pair of hits.
Kenan will travel to Clinton (1-7) on Tuesday and then host the Dark Horses on Saturday in the season finale for both schools.
At 5-6, JK would have to sweep the series to wind up over .500 at 7-6.
Bulldogs looking
to lash Dark Horses
WRH had to be morally deflated last week after losing a pair of lopsided games to league co-champ-to-be Midway.
The Bulldogs logged just two hits and struck out 19 times against Raider hurler Miranda Holmes during an 8-0 loss last Monday as Sarah Brinkley went 1 for 3 and Breanah Bell 1 for 2.
That setback looked acceptable, but not the 15-1 beating WRH took two nights later in Spivey’s Corner.
WRH hosts Goldsboro on Tuesday and travels to the Wayne County seat on Friday.
The Bulldogs also sit at 5-7 and need to sweep the Cougars to finish at .500.
Panthers look to stay
sharp, finish strong
East Duplin’s final two regular season games should be routine, since the Panthers face Spring Creek (3-8).
The Panthers (10-1, 9-1) paved the way to the easy week via two solid wins over a much-improved Goldsboro club.
Summer Mercer drove in four turns and Ashlyn Stokes three on Monday when ED pushed by Goldsboro 7-4.
Suzanne Jarman, who was 1 for 4 and scored twice, gave up just one earned run, surviving five Panther errors.
She whiffed five and did not walk a hitter.
Two days later in Beulaville, the Panthers finished off the Cougars by having just one error as Jarman allowed four hits, struck out five and walked three.
Mercer doubled and singled to drive in three runs. Dessa Houston (2-3) and Ava Hall (1-3) each drove in a run.
Rebels dust off
‘Dawgs, Eagles
North Duplin won the Carolina 1A Conference regular season title with a pair of wins over Princeton and Rosewood. (See B1 for a story of the 5-2 win over Princeton).
ND (10-0, 9-1) used big innings in the second and fifth to outlast Rosewood 12-7 last Monday.
The Rebels scored four times in the second to go in front 5-0 and added five more in the sixth for a 9-7 edge.
A two-run sixth provided breathing room for hurler Callie Thornton, who gave up four hits, struck out nine, walked two and gave up just two earned runs.
Reece Outlaw and Logan Jones went a combined 8 for 10 and drove in eight runs.
Riley Hatch (3 for 4) and Hannah Martin (2 for 4) helped ND score seven runs in the final two frames.
Rosewood (7-3, 6-3) finished a respectable third in the league and should make the cut for the state playoffs.
Red-hot ’Cats
claw Cougars
In a close game, little things count.
Riley Foy singled in Julia Demariais in the third inning to lift Richlands to a 1-0 win over Croatan last Thursday in Newport.
Jocelyn Powell ad Kyleigh Baker had the only other hits of the evening for Richlands (7-5), which also beat Lejeune twice (17-0 and 16-1) last week.
Freshman Megan Pittman allowed four hits, one walk and struck out six in the complete-game win.
Tori Dennis, Powell and Mallory Foy combined to drive in nine runs in the 16-1 stomp last Monday.
Powell went 4 for 4 and had five RBI.
Foy homered and Megan Pittman and Desmarais each had two hits.
Richlands finishes up this week with games against Dixon and Southwest Onslow.
The ’Cats beat the Bulldogs 8-0 and Stallions 14-4 in the fourth week of the season.
