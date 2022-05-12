WARSAW – Wallace-Rose Hill’s Sabrina Batts is hitting .500 and is obviously difficult to get out.
Ditto for James Kenan’s Rachel Blanchard (.509), who could have a Duplin County single-season record with nine home runs.
Both had their seasons extended as the Bulldogs (10-10, 8-4) and Tigers (11-8, 5-7) earned invitations to the state tournament.
WRH was awarded the No. 26 seed for Tuesday’s first round and traveled to face No. 7 Granville Central.
The Tigers will likewise venture to the north with the No. 23 seed to play No. 7 Granville Central.
James Kenan, ranked No. 21 in the Max Preps 2A poll, lost five of its final six games, including setbacks to the top two teams – East Duplin (17-5, 10-2) and South Lenoir (19-1, 12-0).
But the Tigers have shown they have an offense that can put up runs, but that will be tested by quality pitching at higher-seeded schools.
Blanchard, who will play at Methodist University next season, went 1 for 3 in a 12-1 loss to the Blue Devils. She won’t be around to see the progress of sophomore Anna Morgan Armstrong, who pitches but has six hits in her last three games to raise her average to .525 with 13 doubles, two triples and three home runs.
WRH, ranked No. 26, beat JK twice earlier in the season. The Bulldogs completed a sweep of Lenoir County by pushing aside North Lenoir 9-1 in LaGrange. The Hawks are ranked 30th.
Wildcats capture
Coastal 3A title
Richlands knows how to win close games.
While a big part of the secret is pinpoint pitching from freshman Makenzie Goin, the Wildcats show support by driving in runs at clutch moments.
Tori Dennis, Reagan Stapleton, Aliyah Torres, Kaydin Williams and Kyleigh Baker each knocked in a run last Friday during a 5-3 win over West Carteret in a playoff to determine the No. 1 seed from the Coastal 3A Conference for the NCHSAA tournament.
The two schools split their two games earlier this season. WC (15-8, 8-2) beat Richlands 3-1 on March 25, while the Wildcats (15-7, 8-2) took down the Patriots six days later.
Jocelyn Powell, who leads Richlands with a .479 average, went 2 for 3. Erin Thibault doubled, singled and scored twice.
Goins scattered five hits, walked one and struck out 13.
Richlands went in front 3-2 in the first inning and neither team mounted an assault on the scoreboard until the seventh when both tacked up a run.
Hydee Kugler and Saylor Gray combined to knock in three runs for the Pats.
The game was set up because Croatan (4-11, 3-7) upset Richlands 3-2 in Newport on Tuesday. The Cougars scored twice in the seventh for the walk-off win. The Wildcats had just six hits. Goin and Dennis each knocked in a run.
Dennis, Stapleton, Powell and Emily Baker each had two hits on Wednesday during an 11-1 lashing of Dixon. Goin (9-4) fanned 11 and has 177 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.72.
Ironically, the No. 6 Wildcats hosted No. 27 Croatan in the first round of the 3A playoffs. The winner plays today Friday) against the survivor of No. 11 Vance County and No. 22 Dixon.