WARSAW — James Kenan coach Mitchell Quinn had plenty to say about the Croatan soccer team that broke the Tigers’ unbeaten streak and eliminated them in the second round of the state 2A playoffs.
Travis Garner-McGraw found a ball in the box area and scored the winning goal in the golden overtime to send Croatan to a 4-3 win as the No. 2 team in the state slipped past the No. 1 club last Friday on the Tiger’s home pitch.
The two schools had combined for 25 straight wins, but something had to give.
“We played a great team that moved the ball, was very well-coached and was fast, physical,” Quinn said. “That team might not get beat in the East. While I haven’t seen everyone else, I’d be pressed to think there is a team out there that is any better.”
“What a game,” said Cougar coach Paul Slater. “We played a great team and both of us had to deal with a tough wind.”
Playing with the wind at their back in the first half, Croatan had an 8-2 edge in shots and the lone goal of the period off the foot of A.J. Matas.
“We thought we’d get a lot more goals with the wind, and credit James Kenan for pushing through three with it in the second half,” Slater said.
Omar Covarubias tied the game and Jose Luis Orosio gave the Tigers their first lead as both teams had numerous scoring opportunities. But JK had a 2-1 lead 10 minutes into the second half.
Eli Simonette gave Croatan a 3-2 lead in the second 10-minute overtime, but Maken Augustine’s goal knotted it for JK at 3-3.
“We felt confident with the wind in the second half,” Quinn said. “We missed scoring chances, like we have all year, but when you do that in the playoffs it usually costs you.”
JK finished 11-1. Croatan (15-0) moved on to play defending 2A state champ Dixon in the third round, a win from a berth in the East Region final.
No. 16 Richlands, which upset No. 1 North Johnson, plays No. 4 Washington in the opposite side of the East bracket.
“We had a great season and I reminded our players that we went unbeaten in the conference and have won 16 straight going back to last year in what is probably the strongest 2A conference in the state,” Quinn said.
“We have a lot to be proud about. That’s an accomplishment nobody else can claim.”
JK also shared the East Central Conference title with Wallace-Rose Hill in 2019.
On Tuesday of last week, JK reduced a very good Greene Central team to just another Tiger victim with a 5-1 win in the opening round (this year’s field was cut by a round due by the NCHSAA).
How good were the Rams? Greene Central actually outplayed JK in the first half but still trailed 2-1.
“It was a much closer game than the score indicated,” Quinn said.
The game was physical. The clock had to be stopped five times for injuries, and even an official needed time to let his body catch up from a tough play.
Five yellow cards were issued to the two schools.
It was in fact, the perfect setting for JK’s defensive enforcer — Luis Meraz — to make his presence known.
His header off a set play put JK in front 2-1.
Adrian Capistran tied it in the 15th minute of play.
JK struck like lightning in the second half.
Osorio’s centering pass to Makenley Augustine made it 3-1 less than two minutes into the second half.
JK goalie Mario Funez made some solid saves and a couple that were highlight reel material, too.
Makenley Augustine assisted on the next goal off the foot of Osorio.
Augustine’s twin brother Maken set up Osorio for the final score with 1:30 left on the clock.
By that time Greene Central had long ago dismissed the idea of extending its season.
That Meraz was the ignitor early in the second half wasn’t a surprise to his teammates.
“He sees the play and goes to the ball very well,” said Capistran. “He controls the back.”
“He’s a real tough player who doesn’t mess around,” Osorio said. “He gets instant respect. He plays the game so hard, at both ends. We’ve got some really good scorers, and even though he plays in back, he’s one of them.”
Quinn said his senior defender has both size and speed.
“I don’t know how he does it, but that guy is tough and moves from side to side and up and down the field with the speed of a buffalo,” he said. “Makenley also played a great game. He’s always had the talent but kinda hasn’t turned it on like some of the others.
“It’s there and he showed us today.”
Meraz often gets lost in the conversation as JK’s midfield and forwards are the headliners. Maken Augustine, Jahir Benegas, Osorio, Lexy Hererera, Osorio and Capistran made names for themselves through heir offensive exploits.
“We lose some good seniors heading into next (fall), but we also return a nice group,” Quinn said. “Filling Luis Meraz’s role may be the toughest. But we also lose some good ball-handling playmakers..
“I like where we are and feel we accomplished a lot this season,” the coach continued. “I don’t think our new league will be as good but we’ll have to wait and see.”
Mitchell, who won his 100th career game at JK last season, has the soccer culture trending in the right direction.
Next fall teams in any conference will be hard pressed to keep pace with the speedy Tigers.