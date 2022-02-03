WARSAW – Did James Kenan let up on the gas pedal?
Or did East Duplin work through its mistakes and fight?
A combination of the two was in place on Wednesday night last week when the Tigers left their gymnasium with a 54-50 win to complete the regular season sweep of the Panthers.
While East Duplin fans might have waved brooms in the air most of the evening in a pre-celebration of the sweep, the Panthers persevered and engineered a rally that was aided by James Kenan’s 2-8 shooting from the free-throw line in the final 1:10.
The frantic finish was merely another page in the Duplin rivalry.
Panthers awaken
For the better part of the game, East Duplin was playing “behind the chains” as they say in football. They dribbled the ball up the court down by 12 points. And then 13, 15, 16 points, and finally 18.
But it was never over as the Panthers (8-10, 3-5) gave James Kenan (9-8, 5-3) far more than it might have anticipated. But when East Duplin roared to an early lead, the Tigers effectively shut down Panther point guard Daunte Hall and Brecken Bowles.
Bowles, the Panthers’ leading scorer, got his first basket as the lead Panther in an 11-5 run that cut into the 19-point deficit.
Bowles had a pair of free throws before being called for his fourth personal foul and going to the bench.
Hall, the Panthers’ point guard, and Chase Pierce, a recent addition to the team, combined for six points.
East Duplin was playing well together, hitting shots and hustling for loose balls and steals to more than match the energy James Kenan exerted.
But the Tigers had just enough answers in the fourth quarter to counter most of East Duplin’s effort.
Most of it.
Bowles returned to set up Pierce and nail two charity tosses, and Jesse Clinesmith slipped in a bucket from low in the paint area.
Andrew Pender-led James Kenan used an 8-4 blitz of its own to go in front 50-42 following two free throws by Mason Brown.
Pender knocked down two free throws and Pierce cleaned the offensive glass and scored. JK’s Marcus Baysden made it 54-46. Bowles chucked in a charity toss, and Nizaya Hall a 3-pointer that shocked everyone in the stands.
The final five seconds were as much ED’s enemy as James Kenan.
Pender time
for the Tigers
East Duplin may as well have been a practice partner for James Kenan until midway through the third quarter.
And the Tiger charge was spearheaded by Pender, whose 23 points led all scorers.
Pender opened the game by hitting a long 3-pointer.
Following a Panther miss he stepped out a foot further for a bomb.
Two minutes later, he moved to the other side of the floor and was nothing but net from behind the arc as the Tigers rode his lead to a 9-2 led.
Jamaury Coe was just getting warmed up when he scored after a nifty pass from center Mason Brown, who then used a strong inside move to push the score to 17-4.
Daunte Hall and Avery Gaby had hoops before the quarter ended, yet the worst was still to come for East Duplin.
Coe hit a JK trifecta and scored on a drive to the iron. Pender made a beautiful left-handed layup.
It was 26-10 and ED coach Blake Lanier was fuming, while his counterpart, Taylor Jones wasn’t about to call off the attack.
Pender ripped a 3-pointer on a breakaway and tallied his 17th point by sinking two free throws to up the JK lead to 34-16.
Daunte Hall, who had 19 markers for the Panthers, then zipped in a bomb and a layup at the buzzer as JK was in control 34-21 at halftime.
Pender opened the third by blocking a Clinesmith shot.
JK’s Clay Pridgen spotted up from behind the arc and it was 39-21 early in the quarter.
Hoops Notebook
Bowles and Pierce each finished with eight points, Nizaya Hall five and Mason Marshburn four.
Cole netted seven, Brown six and Pridgen and Aiden Venecia five.
East Duplin fell to Jacksonville 69-43 on Friday for its fourth consecutive loss and seventh in eight games. Earlier in the week, the Panthers fell to Kinston for the second time in five days.
The Panthers can still recover to make the state playoffs, though. They have two winnable games against South Lenoir (4-12, 0-7) and North Lenoir (7-13, 3-5) and matchups with Wallace-Rose Hill and Southwest Onslow. But ED’s final four games are on the road.
Kinston (10-3. 8-1) and Wallace-Rose Hill (10-3, 8-1) are playing for the ECC’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs, each with three conference games left.
JK started the week in third place in the standings, which would likely earn the Tigers a low seed in the postseason. The road to the postseason is paved with games against Kinston, WRH, North Lenoir and Southwest Onslow (6-13, 2-7).
The Tigers beat NL 51-33 last Friday night and fell to WRH 57-43 on Wednesday during its three-game week.
JK has two home games (Kinston and SWO) and two road encounters (NL and WRH) left on the regular season slate. NL visits Warsaw on Friday. ED was to travel to play Hawks three days earlier.