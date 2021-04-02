Weather Alert

...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS ON FRIDAY... Minimun relative humidities will bottom out in the 20 to 30 percent range for most of Eastern NC on Friday. This combined with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph will produce an increased fire danger risk. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.