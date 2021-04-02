SPIVEY’S CORNER—In a flash, James Kenan was right back in the thick of Friday night’s game at Midway.
Then in short order, the Tigers were back facing an uphill battle.
There was nothing on the line except the competition, since both teams had pretty much clinched runnerup spots in the East Central 2A Conference’s spring-season-only playoffs to determine its two automatic berths in the state playoffs.
With less than a minute remaining in the first half, Kenan trailing by two touchdowns, Andrew Pender lofted a pass from inside his territory deep down the right side.
Hayden McGee caught it over his left shoulder as the defender swiped at the ball and fell, and the wide receiver loped the final 30 yards into the end zone to complete the 62-yard bomb.
The touchdown and Pender’s two-point conversion run cut the Tigers’ deficit to 20-14 and put them into position to push the Raiders in the second half.
But push went right back to shove when Midway’s Trey Gregory—who had just been beaten on JK’s long pass—returned the kickoff 52 yards to the JK 36-yard line.
Tiger sophomore Chris Hatfield saved a touchdown on that return, and stopped another sure score two plays later on a 16-yard pass to the 16.
But the Raiders overcame that when Wyatt Holland covered the remaining distance with a pass to tight end Thornton Baggett for a 26-14 halftime gap.
Midway also scored the next two touchdowns, including an 80-yard pass-run from Howell to Baggett that built a 40-14 cushion.
James Kenan scored in the game’s final minute after a long drive keyed by Manny Bostic’s running. He had gains of 6, 7, 17, 8—and finally a 12-yard scoring dash around right end.
“Obviously their touchdown right before halftime was really big,” said JK coach Ken Avent Jr. “We’d kinda hung in there and hit the big pass to get close, but we couldn’t make another run.”
At that, the Tigers might have scored again before halftime, but a wide-open pass was dropped.
“Midway played better,” Avent said, “but we missed some chances to make it more competitive.
“We had an onside kick that squirted away and a fumble or two that stopped us.”
By the numbers
The Raiders led in total offense 440-240, including 244-90 passing and 196-150 rushing.
JK juniors Pender and Bostic ran for 61 yards each, Pender on 18 carries and Bostic on 10.
Pender completed 6 of 10 passes for 90 yards with a touchdown and an interception. McGee caught three passes for 71 yards.
Tackle leaders were Marcus Brown with six, all first hits, and Mason Brown with five. Brown, Robert Johnson and Xavier Boone each made a tackle for loss.
Midway junior Wyatt Holland hit 11 of 18 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Isaiah McClendon ran for 111 yards.
Playoff spot
The Tigers’ victory over division foe Goldsboro (30-20) the week before had qualified them for the spring-season-only ECC four-team playoffs to determine the league’s two automatic 2A state playoff bids.
Midway had done the same on March 12 with a defeat of East Duplin (32-27).
The Raiders and James Kenan are in opposite three-team divisions, so Friday’s matchup was a divisional crossover game with no bearing on conference playoff eligibility.
James Kenan (3-2, 1-2 ECC) travels to Clinton (5-0, 3-0) for one semifinal. In the other, Midway (4-1, 2-1) visits Wallace-Rose Hill (3-2, 2-1).
Those winners clinch the ECC’s state playoff spots, and clash the next week (April 9) for the conference championship—and a higher seed in the state playoffs.