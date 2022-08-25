LITTLEFIELD – James Kenan rolled up the second-most points in its 66-year football history and cruised to a 69-21 rout of Ayden-Grifton in both’s season opener Friday night.

Second-year coach Tim Grady engineered this one – and he was a junior lineman on the top one, 75-0 at North Johnston in 1998.

